MOUNTAIN LAKE -- Whether it’s tee times with his favorite golf buddies, trips to visit the grandkids with his wife Carol or outings with his Vizsla, Copper, Charles Lehman hasn’t let peripheral artery disease (PAD) slow him down.

“Actually, she walks me,” Lehman clarified regarding his dog. “She’s very high-energy.”

Fortunately, due to timely treatments and medical advancements, Lehman is able to keep up.

At 69, the Mountain Lake native and pharmacist continues working 17 to 25 hours a week and relishes many of the same activities he’s enjoyed throughout his life -- despite a 10-year history of PAD that’s required the insertion of nine stents and additional surgeries, including a femoral endarterectomy.

“About 10 or 11 years ago I noticed I could walk shorter and shorter distances before feeling pain in my calf muscle,” explained Lehman.

“It got so bad that I was down to a block and a half or so, and there were times when even walking from the house to my car -- maybe 25 to 30 yards -- was as far as I could go.”

Lehman was referred to Dr. Chad Laurich, a vascular surgeon with Sanford Health who sees patients not only at Sanford’s Sioux Falls, S.D., main medical campus but also at satellite locations including Worthington and Windom.

Laurich discovered blockage in the arteries of Lehman’s leg.

“Pain in calf muscles is one of the things they use for diagnosis,” said Lehman. “If you have pain while standing, it’s a nerve problem, but if you have pain while moving, it’s a circulation problem, or an arterial kind of disease.”

Because Lehman had walked regularly for exercise over the years, he may have noticed his symptoms somewhat earlier than he would have otherwise.

“It’s kind of amazing; I could stand all day and my legs wouldn’t hurt, but when I exercised, I wasn’t getting enough blood flow to my muscles and I had pain.

“The first time, he (Laurich) put three stents in my right leg, and later I developed problems in my left leg,” continued Lehman. “I have had recurring problems in my right leg, but right now I’m totally pain-free as far as the muscle goes.”

Lehman has been a first-hand witness to the speed with which medical practices can change and improve.

“The developments are very rapid,” Lehman assured. “Drugs change, techniques change and medicine can change from one month to the next.

“When my first stents were put in, they’d use a wax plug to cover the pretty good-sized hole made in the groin to insert it, then they laid around 20 pounds of weight over it and you’d have to lie still for several hours to make sure the bleeding stopped.

“Now, they go in and put a patch on the spot from the inside of the artery that dissolves after 30 days -- no more weight is involved -- and the last time I had one done, I went in at 6:30 a.m. and was home by 2 p.m., when before I’d have to stay overnight in the hospital.”

Between his family, recreational interests and work, Lehman wasn’t too excited about spending any more time in the hospital than was absolutely necessary.

“Earlier, they’d tell me not to do a lot of walking or exercising in the first few days, but now they said I could play golf four to five days after the procedure,” noted Lehman, who says he travels “all over” for golf and is a regular at both the Windom and Mountain Lake courses.

Lehman hunts and fishes, too.

“I love to trout fish in Montana and see the grandkids at the same time,” he attested.

While PAD can be a hereditary disease, and Lehman’s older brother (also a pharmacist) died of a heart attack at age 49 many years ago, Lehman says his health issues emerged from another source.

“I was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam during 1968-69,” he explained. “I was 20, 21 years old, and my problems are related to that.”

Without medical intervention, Lehman speculates his lifestyle would have become increasingly compromised.

“I would have had to quit working, and even now I’ve sometimes been limited because of PAD,” he said. “I’ve missed some season openers, but things would have been a lot worse if this had never been fixed.”

As a pharmacist, Lehman is aware he’s far from alone in suffering from PAD.

“I see a lot of other people with PAD, and sometimes when I’m waiting for an appointment with Dr. Laurich, I know half the people there.

“It’s quite a common disease.”

What’s more distinctive is Lehman’s family history, which stretches to include interesting tidbits of Cottonwood County’s past.

“My nickname is ‘Moe,’ and that was my dad’s nickname,” Lehman related. “He managed the Basinger Hotel in Mountain Lake but died in an accident there in 1958.

“My mom was a Basinger -- Vera Basinger -- and her brothers, Dr. Harvey Basinger and Dr. Homer Basinger, moved here from Ohio to establish their practices in the early part of the 20th century.

“Harvey was in Mountain Lake and Homer was in Windom, and Harvey used the fourth floor of the hotel here as a hospital. It was quite a complex, with a bowling alley underground and a connected pharmacy.”

Lehman said Dr. Homer’s older son, Dr. Harold Basinger, followed in his father’s footsteps and is now retired from practice in Windom.

For Lehman, pharmacy has been a satisfying, suitable profession, but he appreciates the contributions doctors like his late uncles -- and Dr. Laurich -- make toward keeping people alive.

“I have a great quality of life overall, and while I’m not familiar with other health care systems, every time I’ve been to Sanford facilities it’s been an A+,” he credited.

“We’re very fortunate to have them in the area. I can’t speak for everybody, but for me, it’s been a Godsend to have these treatments.

“And if someone is experiencing unusual or painful symptoms, they should get them checked out; I’m sure glad I did.”