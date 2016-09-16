Good to Gobble: King Turkey Day ready for 77th year

A crowd lines Second Avenue between 10th and Ninth streets and awaits the Ping Pong Ball Drop event during Friday night's King Turkey Day activities in Worthington. Race team members on the top of the Masonic building are prepared to begin tossing the balls downward. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)

Sawyer Reese (left) and Jordan Raudenbush (right) work on their cardboard box car early Friday evening during King Turkey festivities in Worthington. Children decorated boxes as cars to create a drive-in environment for an outdoor showing of the movie "Zootopia." (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)

Worthington and Cuero, Texas race team members let the ping pong balls fly off the roof of the Masonic building during Friday night King Turkey Day activities. (Ryan McGaughey/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON — Once again, Worthington is ready be the town where the turkey reigns supreme.

Today’s King Turkey Day festivities mark the 77th annual event, which goes back to the 1930s. It also represents a return to prior tradition, as all KTD activity will return to downtown Worthington.

Back when the city began climbing its way out of the Great Depression, turkeys and the poultry industry played a substantial role in Worthington’s return to economic prosperity. Turkey hatching, raising and processing resulted in the fields surrounding the city being covered with fattening birds. Many were processed in the E.O. Olson plant, forerunner of the Campbell Soup plant in Worthington.

Olson, while traveling in Texas in 1938, came across an unusual festival in Cuero, Texas. The town, also a center for turkey-raising, capitalized upon that fact by staging a festival called a Turkey Trot.

Intrigued, Olson broached the idea to Worthington’s business community. Business leaders liked the idea of having a regular fall festival to pay tribute to the community’s farm people. The festival was dubbed King Turkey Day, and it’s been a Worthington tradition since 1939, with the exception of two years during World War II.

Some features of Cuero’s festival were adopted, including running a live turkey flock ahead of the parade. The Worthington festival also featured free pancakes served to all comers and political leaders who offered speeches to the crowd — traditions that still continue today.

Over the years, King Turkey Day has drawn the attention of the world through newsreel reports, national magazine coverage and network television coverage. A visit to King Turkey Day soon became a virtual necessity for every person aspiring to high political office.

The list of featured speakers includes Lyndon Johnson, Robert Kennedy, Hubert Humphrey, Richard Nixon, Adlai Stevenson, Charles Percey, Estes Kefauver, Nelson Rockefeller, Winthrop Rockefeller, Sergeant Shriver, Wendell Wilkie, John Anderson, John Tower, Rudy Boschwitz, Dave Durenberger, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Fred Grandy, Paul Wellstone, Rod Grams, Jesse Ventura, Tim Pawlenty, Tim Walz and -- today -- Amy Klobuchar.

The population of Worthington multiplies dramatically with each September King Turkey Day celebration. In 1966, when Kennedy attended, the crowd was estimated at 80,000 people -- the largest crowd ever assembled in the community of 12,000 people.

As the years went by, the tie with Cuero’s Turkey Trot festival was forgotten. But in 1972, word of the Cuero festival once again filtered into Worthington. A Daily Globe account explored similarities in the two celebrations. The next day, a former E.O. Olson employee recalled that Worthington’s King Turkey Day stemmed from Cuero’s celebration. The outcome of that revelation was a challenge to stage a turkey race to determine which city could claim to be Turkey Capital of the World.

Consequently, the Great Gobbler Gallop was introduced in 1973 and has continued each year since. One heat is run in each community during the respective festival, with the winner determined by the total elapsed time of the two races. To the winner goes the Traveling Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph. The loser is presented with the Circulating Consolation Cup of Consummate Commiseration.