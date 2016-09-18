KTD bands receive ratings, awards

WORTHINGTON - Five area high school bands and two middle school bands entertained spectators along last Saturday's King Turkey Day parade route.



For host bands Worthington Middle School and Worthington High School, respectively directed by Mike Andersen and Jon Loy, the day was an exhibition exercise only, but the remaining five bands were judged and ranked accordingly.



The Central Lyon Middle School Band notched first place in the middle school class, gaining a total of 180.5 points.



In closely contested Class B, the Adrian High School Marching Band took first place with 188.5 points, while the Fulda High School Marching Band clinched second place with a 186.5 point total.



Class A competition resulted in the West Central Marching Trojans receiving first place (220.5 points), while the Murray County Central Marching Rebels placed second (198.5 points).



In caption awards, Murray County Central was named “People’s Choice,” while Adrian got the nod for Outstanding Drum Major. West Central swept the remaining three categories (Outstanding Winds, Outstanding Drum Line and Outstanding Color Guard).



The WHS “Spirit of Worthington” Trojan Marching Band begins its competitive fall season with an appearance in the 9:30 a.m. Saturday parade contest at Luverne’s Tri-State Band Festival.