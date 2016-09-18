Paycheck pounces, routs Ruby

Ruby Begonia finds a nice place to hide as a member of her race team tries to get her back to the race. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Paycheck's race team follows their bird toward to the finish line Saturday afternoon on its way to a lopsided win in the first heat of the annual Great Gobbler Gallop. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Paycheck, Worthington’s racing turkey, claimed a decisive victory in the first leg of the 44th Great Gobbler Gallop on Saturday over Ruby Begonia of Cuero, Texas. Looking composed and focused right out of the gate, Paycheck kept his feet on the ground and eye on the prize amidst boisterous fanfare from the King Turkey Day crowd. Holding a consistent pace from the very start, he dashed to an impressive time of one minute, 11.5 seconds, leaving rival Ruby in the dust.

While Paycheck had his eye firmly on the finish line, Ruby Begonia was wandering off to hang out with spectators in the crowd, much to her handlers’ chagrin.

“She’s a people person,” said Cuero Coach Brittany Garza. “She just got out of the cage and wanted to meet some people and get out into the crowd.”

As Paycheck approached the finish line, Ruby Begonia had not made much progress, still looking to make friends on the sidelines of the 10th Street race track.

After failing to get Ruby Begonia to focus on the matter at hand, Cuero Captain Brenda Martin had seen enough. She grabbed Ruby Begonia, positioned the bird beneath her arm and made a bee-line for the finish. Although Cuero’s time came out to one minute, 42.82 seconds, the team was given eight 5-second penalties for touching the bird and a two-minute penalty for carrying, bringing the final time to four minutes, 22.82 seconds.

For Worthington race team handler Ashley Goettig, this result was only possible thanks to the way Paycheck was raised and trained, crediting a diet of organic foods and purified water for the bird’s dominant performance.

“We spent the summer training with Paycheck and made sure he was on a well-balanced diet,” Goettig said. “Our raiser, Mike, did an awesome job of making sure Paycheck had everything he needed.”

As for the Cuero race team, Garza said they would try different things to prepare Ruby for the second leg of the race.

“I think we're gonna have to do some more intensive training, maybe change her feet up a little bit,” Garza said. “Give her some different food to chew on and maybe we can get her to calm down a little bit.”

Cuero only has a few weeks to get Ruby focused on the task at hand. The second leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop will take place on October 8 during Cuero's Turkeyfest in Texas.

The bird with the best score from the two heats will be awarded the Traveling Turkey Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph, while the losing bird will have to settle for the Circulating Consolation Cup of Consummate Commiseration.

Paycheck is currently defending champion after his 2015 victory and leads Ruby Begonia 23-20 all-time. Although Paycheck looked unstoppable in the first leg, Ruby Begonia has made many comebacks in the second leg before. As the old Great Gobbler Gallop adage goes, “It ain’t over till October.”