Randy Kruger (from left) Dan Roos and David Roos work the line during the annual King Turkey Day free pancake breakfast. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Camden Berg is dressed and ready for the King Turkey Day festivities to begin. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- The 77th annual King Turkey Day Festival had all the familiar bells and whistles. Whether you spent your weekend watching the parade and the turkey race, cooking ribs, munching on kettle corn, taking a helicopter ride, playing games at the midway, participating in the 10k, or all of the above, you did so in downtown Worthington.

However, in recent years past, not all events were located downtown. In 2012, the King Turkey Day Board of Directors moved some of the festival’s events to the Nobles County Fairgrounds, including the Smoking Gobbler BBQ Cookoff, the midway of rides and games and some of the food vendors. The board said the move was made in order to expand the festival and accommodate more events.

King Turkey Day — dating back to 1939 — had always been a downtown festival. The decision to move some events to the fairgrounds was met with opposition.

Many people complained about not having all events connected and within walking distance. Others said they missed the nostalgia of having everything downtown near the parade. Those who wanted everything back downtown were able to voice their opinions during the annual King Turkey Day Inc. meeting this fall, and the board eventually decided to host the entire event downtown once again.

Not just fairgoers, but food vendors, were also unhappy with the move to the fairgrounds. Wendy Bachman of Auntie Wendy’s Kettle Corn said business was lost with the move to the fairgrounds.

“We’re kind of a parade food, so it didn't really go great,” Bachman said.

Bachman — who just enjoyed her seventh year selling kettle corn at King Turkey Day — asked to have her stand moved back near the parade downtown after 2012. Bachman said she enjoyed this year’s arrangement more than any year before.

“I think this is a great setup,” Bachman said. “It’s kinda nice to have it all in one place, because the parade’s always gonna happen here.”

Karen Andachter of South Dakota State University Ice Cream said she stopped attending King Turkey Day for a few years after vendors moved to the fairgrounds.

“It wasn’t very good out there; this is a lot better,” Andachter said. “Everybody’s down here. A lot of people that were down here wouldn't go out to the fairgrounds.”

As for Tina Hamblin of Z & Z’s BBQ Ribs, the move back downtown wasn’t as much about losing business as it was having everybody connected in one area.

“Business is about the same; we always sell out,” Hamblin said. “But it is nice to be around the parade and the people, not left out or separated from the action.”

Vendors weren’t the only ones happy to be back downtown. Scott Belz of hometown barbeque team Good Ol’ Boys BBQ said that although he enjoyed being at the fairgrounds, the buzz of being downtown felt good to be around again.

“It was more social,” Belz said. “There were way more people coming through, hanging out and asking questions.”

Although the board didn’t think they would be able to host a concert due to lack of space, it was able to book rock band ACIDIC, which performed Saturday night at the beer garden.

With the new fire station able to host the annual free pancake breakfast and the board able to fit in so many events downtown, it seems that King Turkey Day is staying put for now. King Turkey Day Treasurer Terri Odell was confident that people would support the event regardless of its location.

“King Turkey Day is King Turkey Day,” Odell said. “No matter where it’s at.”