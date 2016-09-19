Committee seeks input from Nobles County seniors

WORTHINGTON -- Nobles County Senior Concerns Committee is asking for input from Nobles County residents about what kind of events they would like to see in the future.

The committee is asking those interested to fill out a survey about what aging-related issues and when they would want to attend meetings. Joanne Bartosh, coordinator for A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota and a member of the committee, said the survey should not take more than a couple minutes to fill out, adding that it will provide valuable feedback to help direct the program.

“Our question is: what do people want to see, what kind of events would people want to attend?” Bartosh said. “That’s really what we’re asking with this survey.”

The Nobles County Senior Concerns Committee was created by people who care about aging issues, including representatives from agencies that focus on aging issues and programs. Since its inception in 1985, the committee has programmed many events for seniors in Nobles County, such as the annual Spring Fling. Bartosh said the committee was open to make changes to its organization and programming to match recommendations from seniors.

“What issues do you think are important?” Bartosh said. “Is it transportation, health care, housing? Whatever it is, we want to know so we can focus on it.”

The survey is anonymous. Users do not have to put down their name but are asked to provide the community they live in, their age group and gender. No need to worry about the survey stealing information or putting your name on a call-list, according to Bartosh.

“This is a legitimate survey,” Bartosh said. “The information goes directly to us and we take it and use it for feedback and info on what people want.”

Bartosh said recent events organized by the committee have focused on providing seniors with information about various issues and concerns. The group now wants to know if there is more it can do to help people live a better life.

“We’d love for anyone to send their suggestions or burning questions,” Bartosh said. “If we don’t ask, we’ll never know.”

The survey can be found at the Nobles County Library and the A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota in Worthington, or online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R86NZTQ.