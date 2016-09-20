USDA Service Center remains without communication

WORTHINGTON -- Ron McCarvel, director of the Nobles County Farm Service Agency, announced Tuesday that the Nobles County USDA Service Center remains without communications including fax, telephone, internet and e-mail following a lightning strike last week.

Several parts have been replaced, but communication have not been restored and additional service work is required. Customers wishing to conduct necessary business today will need to do it in person at the office.

FSA customers, including warehouseman/elevators needing payoffs for commodity loans and producers requesting marketing authorization, should contact the Murray County Office at (507) 836-8567 ext. 2 and ask for Dan Bartosh. Producers needing immediate assistance may stop at the Worthington office in person. NRCS customers may contact either the Jackson County NRCS Office at (507) 662-5203 and ask for Karen Boysen, or the Murray County NRCS office and ask for Stephanie McLain at (507) 836-8567.

Rural Development customers may stop in person or contact the Marshall Rural Development office at (507) 537-1401.