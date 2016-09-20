Thompson, a Trojan booster for decades, remembered

Ken Thompson is shown during his April 30, 2010, visit to the Marine Corps Memorial in Washington. (Daily Globe File photo)

WORTHINGTON --- A World War II veteran and a graduate of Hamline University in St. Paul, where he grew up, Ken Thompson moved to Worthington in 1947 and made the community his home for nearly six decades.

Thompson passed away last Friday at age 96. Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Benson Funeral Home, Worthington, and a private service will be Thursday.

Thompson became a local legend, and this evening’s visitation will likely have a long line of well-wishers remembering the gentle man with remarkable organizational skills and a genuine passion for life.

A college basketball star at Hamline, Thompson coached the Trojans for 12 seasons, winning District 8 championships in 1948, 1949 and 1952. During most of his tenure at WHS, he was the school’s athletic director for 29 years and is remembered fondly by former Trojan coaches.

“He was a good trooper,” said longtime Worthington High School cross country coach and assistant basketball coach Rich Adel. “He took care of his coaches and always backed us.”

Adel remembers how Thompson helped organize and promote the first Turkey Trot high school cross country meet back in 1968. He also recalled how Thompson took Trojan golf star Joel Goldstrand, a key member of Thompson’s 1957 state champions, under his wing and helped Goldstrand launch a successful pro golf career, which eventually led to designing courses nationwide.

Ken Henkels was in high school during the 1970s when Thompson was still the Trojan A.D. Henkels later became a multi-purpose coach at WHS, including several years in charge of both the cross country and track and field programs.

“I first knew him as our junior high science teacher,” Henkels remembered. “He was great. We learned a lot from him, especially about rocks, and we all called him the ‘Rock Man.’”

Years after retiring from WHS in 1982, Thompson continued to come to Trojan athletic events.

“He never missed the Trojan Relays until last year,” Henkels said. “For 55 straight years, he was there, usually with Helen (his wife of 66 years). A thing that always impressed me about Ken Thompson --- besides his amazing memory --- was how interested and involved he was with all the sports. He really cared about Trojan athletics.”

An exceptional baseball player, Thompson played first base and was a slugger for the Worthington Cubs for many years. He also played with several teams in the Northern League, doing a lot of traveling.

He became an avid golfer and coached the Trojans for 28 seasons, guiding many highly successful teams, including those ’57 state champs.

But as Henkels, former WHS basketball coach Ron Vorwald and Trojan athletic trainer Joel Krekelberg all point out, Thompson was interested in all high school activities.

“Ken Thompson was the most loyal Trojan fan you could find,” said Vorwald. “He was Black and Red all the way through. A terrific all-around man, he was at everything --- all the sports and other extra-curricular activities, too. He served the community of Worthington in a very unselfish manner.”

Krekelberg, who became good friends with Thompson and visited him frequently, including several times last week, said: “Ken was tremendously loyal and wanted to be at every event. He really cared about his former athletes and often would reminisce about how some of them would call him --- which made his day --- or that they were coming back to town and were going to stop and visit with him.”

Thompson graduated from St. Paul Johnson High School in 1939 and worked for a couple of years trying to save up enough money for Hamline. World War II intervened and Thompson spent time in the U.S. Navy, including being on the USS Missoula off the coasts of both Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

During a furlough, he married his college sweetheart, Helen Mae Backe in Stillwater on June 30, 1944. After graduating from Hamline, where he played both basketball and baseball, he and Helen moved to Worthington and raised two daughters --- Claudia and Anne. The Thompsons had a son, Tris, who died as an infant. Helen passed away in 2010, and Ken remained in his home on Burlington Avenue until moving to The Meadows a couple of years ago.

“Ken and Helen were inseparable,” said Krekelberg. “They were always together. But, Ken continued on without her and still kept coming to games and meets until this past year when his health began to decline.”

Both Krekelberg and Henkels spoke about Thompson’s amazing memory and about his wide variety of interests.

“He could tell more stories and give you more details than you could imagine,” said Krekelberg. “He had the sharpest mind and was just an interesting all-around guy. He was our geology teacher in junior high, and we knew him as the ‘Rock Man’ before we knew him as the high school athletic director and loyal supporter of Trojan athletics.”

“Ken Thompson had so many interests -- like he had a whole bunch of model trains set up in his basement,” Henkels said. “He had a great memory and was a great guy to visit with.”

“A very humble man, who helped young people no matter what their endeavor was,” summed up Vorwald. “He was just a wonderful guy, from the classroom to his work as our AD to his continued attendance at all sporting events all the way into his middle 90s.”

John Tate, an athletic member of the WHS Class of 1966 that just celebrated its 50-year reunion, remembered this about Thompson:

“Our class just knew him as the AD,” he wrote. “But we also knew that he had been the basketball coach when our coach, Don Basche, played and the Trojans won the 1952 District 8 title. Ken would come into our locker room after key wins and congratulate the team. He seemed very supportive of all of the coaches of all the various teams. The coaching staffs had longevity in the sports programs during our time. Ken Thompson was a big reason for that continuity.”

Tate’s father, Russell, was the pastor at Westminster Presbyterian where the Thompsons went to church. John was able to play softball several summers with Ken, who --- along with Bob Vance --- did the pitching when the church league was still playing fast pitch.

“Ken was a competitor,” Tate recalled about Thompson. “He was an excellent teacher, coach and athletic director. I remember him as a man with an encouraging word and remarkable insight.”

Without question, Worthington will miss Ken Thompson as he is laid to rest Thursday, after faithfully serving and supporting the community for 59 years.