Luverne conducted its Purple Heart City dedication ceremony Tuesday on U.S. 75 next to the new Rotary Park. Pictured (from Left) are are Esther Frakes, Pat Baustian, Gary Hassebroek, Buck Underwood, Kevin Aaker, John Call; back row, Eugene Marshall and Caroline Thorson. Gary Hassebroek, Buck Underwood are Purple Heart recipients along with Glen Gust and Andrew Hansen (not shown). (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)