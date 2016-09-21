County sets preliminary levy at 5.89 percent increase

WORTHINGTON -- Nobles County commissioners set the county’s not-to-exceed levy at a 5.98 percent increase over 2016 during their board meeting Tuesday.

The preliminary levy must be certified this month, giving commissioners until mid-December to continue evaluating the 2017 budget before adoption of a final levy in December.

In presenting the levy information, county administrator Tom Johnson offered some highlights of the 2017 budget, from a 2.5 percent cost of living adjustment for employees in each of the county’s seven unions to increased staffing in the sheriff’s budget to address court security and creation of a new ditch inspector position. The budget includes $100,000 to address tax-forfeited properties, income from the county’s wheelage tax of $200,000 and an increase of more than $280,000 in county program aid. Income from the wind energy production tax is expected to remain stable at approximately $1 million in revenue to the county.

Johnson also noted the preliminary budget covers the entire 13.1 percent increase in health insurance costs for county employees.

Commissioner Marv Zylstra asked about dedicating additional money toward transportation. In years past, the county board set aside 3 percent of the levy for funding roads and bridges.

“We’re looking at the possibility of doing some bonding for roads and building projects,” replied board chairman Gene Metz, who serves on the budget committee. Metz said the bonding would be levy-neutral with state aid dollars funding the bond repayment.

“All it does is move projects ahead,” he said.

Included in Tuesday’s action, Johnson announced the 2017 general levy is at $12,373,030, with more than $1.2 million in bonds and indebtedness. The total proposed levy then is $13,574,358.

A public hearing on the 2017 budget will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the board room inside the Nobles County Government Center.

In other action, the board:

Conducted an informational meeting for landowners who benefit from County Ditch 11. The county recently hired viewers to complete a redetermination of benefits on the ditch system, which impacts landowners on 40 parcels in Sections 9, 10, 11, 15, 16 and 17 in Summit Lake Township.

More than a dozen landowners attended Tuesday’s meeting to hear about the process of redetermining benefits. County commissioners will vote whether or not to proceed with a redetermination during their Oct. 4 board meeting.

“The ditch was designed to meet farming practices of 1912,” said Ron Ringquist, one of the viewers for the redetermination. “It was never designed to meet the needs of lands that are 100 percent farmed.”

Ringquist said the value of the ditch has been determined at more than $1.1 million.

Conducted a joint ITV meeting with two representatives from the Murray County Board of Commissioners.

Nobles County commissioners authorized the county to seek two outside engineering opinions on Judicial Ditch 12. Nobles County conducted a clean-out of approximately 2,000 feet of the ditch earlier this spring, but a landowner expressed concerns about the resulting ditch, slopes and finish. Legal counsel for the joint ditch authority recommended a firm specializing in ditch planning and design review the ditch and recommend to the ditch authority additional work that should be completed, if any.

The cost of the engineering review will be shared between both Nobles and Murray counties.

Accepted the low bid of $47,090 from Architectural Roofing and Sheetmetal (ARS) of Sioux Falls, S.D., to replace the roof on the truck storage garage and wash bay on the Nobles County Public Works property. Johnson said the intention is to complete the work yet this year, depending on weather.

Approved a conditional use permit for Henning Construction, Adrian, to haul more than 40,000 cubic yards -- 1,000 truckloads -- of material from a site in Section 3, Bigelow Township to Buss Field in Worthington for construction of three soccer fields.

Accepted a $10,000 operational enhancement grant from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs to be used by the Nobles County Veterans Service Office.

Approved the 2017 snowmobile maintenance grant agreement.

Learned that Blandin Foundation representatives will be in Worthington later this month for a two-hour visit as part of the Blandin Broadband Communities program. Johnson said the program will cover all that has been happening in Nobles County related to expanding broadband services.

Appointed Roger Henning to represent District 3 on the Nobles County Park Board; and reappointed Rolf Mahlberg to the Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District Board of Managers.