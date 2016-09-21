Monument road works starts Oct. 4

This phase of the project should be completed within two to three days, weather permitting. The public will still be able to access the visitor center and parking areas, but will need to expect potential delays. Signs will be posted to assist with visitor safety.

Preservation work of the road will involve additional chip seal, fog seal and striping. The public’s patience with any delays and inconvenience will be greatly appreciated. Visitors are advised to use caution when entering the park during this period of construction.

To learn more about visiting Pipestone National Monument or the monument’s road preservation work, visit https://www.nps.gov/pipe or https://www.facebook.com/PipestoneNPS. Visitors may also contact a park ranger at (507) 825-5464 ext. 214 or by email at PIPE_interpretation@nps.gov.