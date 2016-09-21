'Corn Off the Cob' at Auditorium on Saturday

Kieth Olson and Rich Besel perform as Ole and Sven during a past Corn Off the Cob show. (File photo)

Hector Avila, accompanied by Jon Shrum, rehearse for this weekend's performance of Corn Off the Cob. (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- The Friends of the Auditorium will deliver a fun time Saturday with its annual “Corn Off the Cob” variety show at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center. There are shows set for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tammy Makram, managing director at Memorial Auditorium, said the two-hour show showcases local performers. People attending the event will enjoy great musicians, dancers, comedians and acrobats, among others.

“It is an opportunity for people to come and be entertained by people that live in their own community and its wonderful entertainment,” Makram said. “It’s great value for a show of all different kinds of entertainment, so it will be well worth it.”

Performers will include comedians “Ole & Sven,” pianist John Shrum and singers Hector Avila, Sue Clark, Mike Earll, Chris Kielblock and Judy Johnson. In addition, acrobatic dancers from The Dance Academy, humorous reader Candace Joens and comedy actors Ty Schultz and Josh Tangeman are also set to take the stage Saturday.

Avila has been signing for many years, but this will be his first time in the “Corn Off the Cob” show. Avila will interpret “Ave Maria” by Schubert and “Hallelujah” by Rufus Wainwright, which he chose because of the sentiment it transmits to the audience.

“I am very excited -- not necessarily for me, but for the other performances,” Avila said. “I think this is a great opportunity to show what we can do.”

Makram said one of the main goals of Memorial Auditorium is to give local artists a place to showcase their talents.

“I think that a lot of the mission for the Memorial Auditorium is to provide a space for our local musicians to perform and this is giving them the opportunity to do that,” she said. “We have amazing young talent in Worthington and in the surrounding area.”

She said “Corn Off the Cob” has always had a great response from the public for its quality and different kind of entertainment.

“Everyone who has come to the show the past few years had been always very happy that they came, and they are surprised by the quality of entertainment by local musicians,” Makram said.

She added that the show is one of two auditorium fundraisers during the year, so all performers have volunteered their time and talent to make the show possible.

“We would like people to come not only because they get a great evening, but also because it helps to support bringing more shows to Memorial Auditorium,” Makram said.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or calling 376-9101.