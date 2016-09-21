Franken staffer discusses federal program in Adrian

Staff members of Sen Al Franken meet Wednesday at Adrian Care Center to discuss the effects of the Rural Energy for America program on farmers and small-business owners. Shown (from left) are Paula Sunde, Agriculture, Energy, Environment Field Representative; Ron Omann, Minnesota's USDA Rural Development Energy Coordinator; Brandon McBride, administrator of USDA's Rural Utilities Service; and Kevin Bailey, policy advisor. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

ADRIAN -- Members of Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s staff met with local U.S. Department of Agriculture employees, farmers and experts Wednesday at the Adrian Care Center to discuss the impact of the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), a federal program in the 2014 Farm Bill that Franken helped write.

REAP provides rural small businesses and farmers with a 25 percent cost-share grant for the construction of a renewable energy system or replacement of old equipment with newer, more energy-efficient units. Minnesota farmers and rural businesses received more than $2.1 million in REAP grants and loan guarantees from USDA in 2014 and 2015.

Paula Sunde, Agriculture, Energy, Environment Field Representative for Franken, asked those in attendance about what they thought the successes and challenges of the program were.

Richard Otten, certified energy manager and auditor, said the program was very successful in reducing energy costs for rural small businesses. Even simple projects such as replacing incandescent lights with LED’s saved some businesses more than $300 a month, according to Otten.

“The program gets people interested in energy,” Otten said. “It gets people to know just how much they can save by being ahead of the curve.”

Worthington is no stranger to energy-efficiency projects. In 2014, a grant from REAP -- along with funding from the Property-Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program and a rebate from Worthington Public Utilities -- were used to renovate the Blue Line Travel Center in Worthington. A total of $75,000 went toward replacing the property’s old lighting systems with modern, more efficient LED lighting. Franken visited the site to congratulate all involved, calling the operation a “win-win situation.”

Paul Pierson of USDA, who works with rural businesses in southern Minnesota, praised REAP for being accessible. He said it was helpful for business owners that they could start energy-efficiency projects before they were approved for grants.

As for challenges with the program, Pierson said he had witnessed some businesses make large sales pitches in order to receive grants or loans, only to fail to deliver on their promises.

Renewable Energy SD and its partner, Polaris Turbines LLC, are good examples. The Minnesota Attorney General's office sued after a failure to deliver a promised amount of turbines and, in some cases, not finishing wind turbines had started to erect. Federal grants were taken in order to build the renewable energy projects and owners allegedly proceeded to spend $1.1 million on luxury cars, including two Bentleys, a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and two Audis. Pierson said they had promised 180 turbines; only around 20 were actually operational.

Although there weren’t any other cases as bad, Pierson said it was important to be wary about giving grants to companies making promises they might be unable to deliver upon.

From 2009 to 2016, USDA Rural Development has invested $6 billion into the state of Minnesota.The agency estimates it created or saved about 3,177 jobs during that time period and gave more than 1,200 businesses technical or financial assistance.

Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Abraham Algadi said Minnesota “has always been at the top of the heap when it comes down to accessing USDA programs,” but he also urged small businesses and startups to look toward local sources of funding as well as federal programs.

“We want businesses to be aware of what's happening in order to leverage the most possible local resources,” Algadi said.

Sunde recorded complaints and suggestions, which she said would be given to Franken to help him figure out if any changes need to be made to the program for when the new farm bill is introduced.

“Thanks for sharing so many successful stories,” Sunde said. “Minnesota has done a very good job utilizing this program, and we love to hear about how we can improve it. That’s why Sen. Franken has me here.”

The Adrian Care Center made its own energy improvements, which were showcased after the meeting. By replacing incandescent lights with LEDs, the facility saved $3,100 a year.