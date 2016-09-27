CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar River has essentially crested in Cedar Rapids, and the barriers, berms and sandbags put in place are keeping the water in check.

But city officials warned Tuesday that a threat still looms below ground.

The river, at 21.91 feet at 11 a.m., is forecast to hit 22 feet by 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. And while the nearly 10 miles of HESCO barriers and earthen berms and more than 250,000 sandbags have done their job, officials said the river is still putting pressure on the city’s underground storm sewer system.

“What you see above ground is dry,” said Jen Winter, public works director. “What is underground is completely saturated.”

The result is water is pushing its way backward and seeping up through the storm sewer system. Officials said that means the flood zone remains a threat to public safety.

“Water is coming from underground,” said City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. “That’s going to impact safety. That’s going to impact residences.”

With that in mind, city staff is still asking residents to stay out of the flood zone and away from the flood control measures.

Winter also said many residents in the flood zone are likely to see flooding in their basements.

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to avoid that if you’re near the river,” she said. “If you’re in that area within a block of two of the river, you’ll have water in your basement.”

Utilities director Steve Hershner advised that people use water wisely to reduce the pressure on the storm and sanitary sewer systems.

“What you discharge or flush will flow by gravity through this system,” he said.

The flood has entered the “final countdown,” Mayor Ron Corbett said. He said the next 24 hours represent the final period of the most dangerous phase of the flood, but said it will be another 24 hours before the river reaches a safe stage.

Corbett compared the feelings of the day to being a politician on Election Day. He said residents will feel anxious or nervous. He urged the residence to be at peace with the efforts that have been made to prepare for the flood and let the river recede to a safe level.

“Today is our Crest Day,” he said. “A lot of people are feeling a little anxious today, a little nervous, a little fidgety. There will be a time this afternoon where we as a community will stand in front of the mirror and we’ll feel that peace about us. And we should because we’ve done everything we could do to influence the river on Crest Day. We can’t make it go any faster. The river has to do it’s job over the course of Crest Day.”

“In 2008, we felt defenseless,” he added, continuing with the Election Day metaphor. “In 2016, we took action and mobilized. Rather than sit back and be defenseless, we defended ourselves. It’s working as planned.”

In other flood updates:

— Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Mark English said a “troubling number of people” were seen trying to take pictures in “dangerous” areas of the flood zone. He reminded citizens to stay out of the evacuation zone.

“The battle is not over,” English said. “We’re fighting a good fight and we need to see this to the finish. That means heeding these warnings.”

- Police Chief Wayne Jerman said a few people were found wandering the evacuation zone after curfew. Those juveniles were not arrested, but were turned over to their parents, he said.

— Plans to collapse the evacuation zone have been discussed, but will not be announced until Wednesday, English said.

MORNING UPDATE

Daybreak came with a lowered projected crest on the Cedar River and news that flood mitigation efforts were holding steady Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service updated its projections and forecast the river to hit 22 feet Tuesdaymorning and begin falling. It was at 21.9 feet.

With the flood approaching its highest point, the miles of barriers and berms and thousands and thousands of sandbags appeared to have done their part. Mayor Ron Corbett said early Tuesdaythe city made it through the night without any “serious problems.”

“It looks like it’s working and if it continues to work over the next critical 24 hours, we can say, ‘We did it, we saved the city,’” he said.

City crews have been monitoring flood measures 24 hours a day. Sara Baughman, utilities communication coordinator for the City of Cedar Rapids, said no breaches were reported overnight. Pumps have been placed in the Czech Village and Riverside Park, she said.

“There are pumps running in that area pumping water over the levees, but that was also anticipated,” Baughman said.

Water is also coming up from the sewer and pooling in the street at Diagonal Drive near Interstate 380, L Street and Fourth Avenue at First Street, Baughman said.

“They’ve been keeping an eye on that and running pumps,” she said.

The National Guard and law enforcement continue to monitor the evacuation zone and checkpoints are still in place. Baughman said she was not aware of any reports of looting or other criminal activity within the flood zone.

Some residents who evacuated the zone have been allowed to check on their property, Baughman said.

“We have been allowing access on occasion if they provide their ID and proof of residency,” she said. “Obviously, we would prefer they go outside of the curfew hours, so wait until 7 a.m.”

Corbett warned that the situation is still dangerous, however.

“It’ll be another 24 hours before we can say we’re in the clear,” he said.

Corbett said he remained hopeful that if flood measures continued to hold over the next 24 hours, evacuees could return to their homes by Friday.

If the measures do hold, it will be due to a $5 million to $6 million temporary system put into place by city crews, contractors and volunteers in just a matter of days.

“It may have been costly ... but I’d rather clean up some sand and pick up some unused sandbags than go through months and months and months of mucking out people’s homes and businesses,” Corbett said.