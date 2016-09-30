SLAYTON -- The Murray County Historical Society will host its annual meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at the City Limits Bar and Grill in Slayton.

The event is free and open to the public. Presenter for the event will be Joseph Amato, professor emeritus of history and rural and regional studies at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Amato is the author of more than 25 books, many on local history. He has studied and written about the 1983 Ruthton Banker Murders, the Jerusalem Artichoke farming phase, the decline of rural Minnesota and the new immigrant waves that have moved to the region in the past three decades. His interests are as varied as the histories of dust and surfaces to his latest publication, “The History of Everyday Life,” which is the topic for his presentation.

In exploring and knowing our grandparents, peasants, immigrants and industrial workers, writer and historian Amato teaches, we come to fathom and represent ourselves.

Following Amato’s presentation, the meeting will culminate with discussion over pie and ice cream. For more information, contact Janet Timmerman at (507) 836- 6533 or e-mail jtimmerman@co.murray.mn.us.