Motivational speaker Patrick remembered

Mike Patrick interacts with students during a school speaking engagement in this undated photo. (Tom Wallace/Special to the Daily Globe)

LOOMINGTON --- As members of his family clean out his Bloomington apartment this week, the community of Worthington looked back on the event-filled life of Mike Patrick, who far outlived his life expectancy after being seriously injured while making a tackle in a high school football game at Trojan field in early September 1971.

A quadriplegic since the accident, Patrick died Sept. 20 at Regency Hospital in Golden Valley after being bed-ridden much of the past 15 months. Patrick was initially hospitalized in June 2015, and a collapsed lung led to breathing problems this past May as his health continued to decline.

Long-time friends Joel Krekelberg and Gay (Christiansen) Schmidt visited Mike several times during his final hospital stay and took time to talk about Patrick’s spunk and zest for life.

“Mike’s family was told that he had maybe nine years to live after the accident,” said Schmidt, who came to know Patrick well when Mike helped organize reunions for his Worthington High School Class of 1973. “He survived -- and thrived -- a lot longer than that, 45 years actually. He may have been living on borrowed time, but he sure made the most of it, living with such tenacity and mental strength all these years.”

A longtime motivational speaker, Patrick was the founder of Patrick Communications Inc., which had the slogan “What he has to say may change your life.”

Speaking at schools, along with business, community and religious groups, Patrick estimated that he spoke to more 5,500 organizations. He utilized several of his speaking experiences to write his book, “I Still Believe In Tomorrow,” which was published as an e-book in 2011 and is now available in paperback form.

“I heard Mike speak probably 10 times or so,” said Krekelberg, who became a good friend of Patrick during their junior high years when the two budding Trojans “shot baskets together for hours.”

According to Krekelberg, Patrick had a knack with his audiences and could captivate them well.

“One of the coolest things was how he could be among a sea of kids and really gain their attention,” Krekelberg said. “There are a lot of pictures posted on websites, including ‘Growing Up in Worthington,’ which shows him doing just that. I was always impressed with the amazing interest he drew from his listeners.”

Krekelberg remembers Patrick as a good high school athlete -- not big, but quick and very competitive.

“Mike was a great half-miler in track as a sophomore (the spring before the injury),” he said. “He was a bit small for football, but played hard and wanted to be a Trojan.”

“He was so good at all the sports,” said classmate Marty Rickers. “Football, basketball, track, baseball -- he was good at all of them. He was really a standout athlete with a great future. He was quite a guy; everybody seemed to like him.”

Patrick was injured making a tackle on his second play as a defensive back for Worthington’s varsity in the season-opening game against Owatonna at Trojan Field.

“I’ll never forget that night,” Rickers remembers. “I was taking pictures on that corner of the field. The feeling throughout the whole stadium was something that sticks with you. It was a devastating blow to see him get injured like that, and then to learn that he was paralyzed was even worse news.”

After spending six weeks on a Stryker frame -- which turned his body every two hours --- at Sioux Valley Hospital in Sioux Falls, Patrick began his rehabilitation, eventually spending a couple of years at the University of California in Berkeley, where he learned to operate and drive a van.

Getting around by driving the van, Patrick launched his motivational speaking career while also tagging himself as a health educator.

“He impacted and influenced so many lives,” said Krekelberg, who later became a sports trainer after observing of all what Patrick endured.

“He did have a big influence on people,” said his mother, Colleen, whom Schmidt refers to as an “absolute saint.”

While Patrick had attendants and aids to help with his care over the years, it has been Colleen who has provided relentless assistance over the years. Declining since late August, Mike passed away on Colleen’s 80th birthday.

“When Mike and I visited the family (Smith) farm near White, S.D., two years ago, he told me this would be his last visit,” Colleen remembered. “He was so close to death so many times, but he kept hanging on -- until these last few weeks. But, he’s in a better place now. Mike’s probably shooting baskets with his dad (Arlin, who preceded him in death)), and they’re probably playing Horse.”

Colleen mentioned that Mike was a huge Minnesota Gophers basketball fan, having season tickets for the past 30 years.

“Last winter, he only made it two games, which was way down for him compared to when he used to go to nearly every ball game,” she said,

Rickers recalled seeing Mike at a Gophers game two seasons ago.

“My grandson Mason and I walk into Williams Arena and the first person we see is Mike Patrick,” he said. “Always positive, Mike had some good basketball advice for Mason, who was 7 years old then. That was the last time that I saw Mike.”

While his book is titled “I Still Believe In Tomorrow,” Mike had a different name in mind after an experience with a youth up on the Iron Range during one of his motivational talks.

He was telling his listeners how he had broken his neck 33 years earlier and was told then that his life expectancy was just nine years. “Why I am still here,” he asked the kids. “Because you’re not done yet,” came a response from one of them.

So, Patrick often ended his talks with that, saying “I’m not done yet.”

As Colleen put it, “My brain says he’s better off now, but my heart is still bleeding.”

A paralyzing injury may have zapped the promising athletic future of Mike Patrick back in September 1971. Originally projected to maybe live just nine years, that forecast was later upgraded to age 35.

Mike surpassed all of that, living a full life all the way to age 61.

A fond memory Colleen shared was that her and Mike were at Game 6 of the 1991 World Series when Kirby Puckett’s game-winning homer led to TV announcer Jack Buck’s famous “We’ll see you tomorrow night (for Game 7).”

“At the crack of the bat, Mike said ‘Mom, that’s a home run’ and it sure was,” Colleen recalled. “Mike didn’t see it leave the park because everyone was standing and cheering -- but he knew soon as he heard the ball leave the bat.”

A memorial fund in Patrick’s honor is being established at Worthington Federal Savings Bank with a number of different goals in mind.