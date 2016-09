WORTHINGTON -- Businesses and organizations are invited to have an entry in this year’s Holiday Parade.

There is no cost, and all entries should use lights in some form. Generators, inverters and battery-operated lights are encouraged.

Entries will be judged in two categories: commercial and non-commercial. The Holiday Parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. For more information or to sign up, contact the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-2919.