WORTHINGTON --- The Fall Books Sale at the Nobles County Library will begin Oct. 10 and continue through Oct. 15.

The sale will take place in the lower level of the library. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.