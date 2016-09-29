Hobie Wave Midwest Regional Regatta begins today on Lake Okabena

Action from the 2016 Hobie regatta event is shown in this April photo taken in Pensacola, Fla. (Photo courtesy of Chris Wessels)

WORTHINGTON -- Sailors will test the often-challenging winds of Lake Okabena this weekend for the 2016 Hobie Wave Midwest Regional Regatta. The three-day series of races — exclusively featuring the lightweight Hobie Cat Wave catamaran — kicks off at 10 a.m. today.

Each day will feature somewhere between four and eight separate races, depending on the conditions. Racers will take their boats around a specified course on the lake during each race, having to make turns while also trying to maintain their top speed.

The regatta is scored like a cross country meet. A first-place finisher gets one point, second place two points and so on. The team with the lowest score at the end of the races is the winner of the regatta.

Ben Wells, communications director for the Hobie Cat Racing Association of North America,

said the organization discovered Worthington because of its many windsurfing competitions. Lake Okabena is home to the the annual Worthington Windsurfing Regatta and has hosted the United States Windsurfing National Championships multiple times in the past.

“If it’s good enough for windsurfers, it’s good enough for us,” Wells said. “We always like looking for new places, and Worthington seemed like a great spot.”

Worthington is one of the windiest communities in the Midwest, with average wind speeds of 18.5 miles per hour. For windsurfers and sailors alike, more wind means more speed, and that’s a good thing.

“We’ve heard that people can get up to some pretty good speeds on this lake,” Wells said. “And in a small boat like the Wave, the wind will really take you.”

At 13 feet long and only 245 pounds, the Wave is one of the smallest and lightest boats Hobie Cat has to offer. The rotomolded plastic boat is meant to be user-friendly; easy to sail and rig. Although the boat is primarily meant for recreational use, it performs similarly to racing dinghies and has thus seen many of its own racing competitions.

Wells said Hobie Cat racing was easy to get into, especially with the Wave. Just make sure you know how to sail first.

“We race with a great group of people. Tons of people are willing to help anyone who wants to try it out,” Wells said. “There’s always opportunities to learn; you just have to put the time in.”

Chris Wessels, first vice chair of the Hobie Cat Association, said he originally aimed to have 40 boats at the event, which would have been the largest fleet of Hobie Waves ever assembled at a race. Although turnout is estimated to be around 15 to 20 boats, Wessels said he was excited for the regatta, which he hopes to make an annual event.

The lineup of teams for this weekend’s regatta is diverse, featuring racers from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Carolina and Las Vegas.

Wells added that anyone could show up on this morning to join the competition at the last second, as long as they make the skipper’s meeting at 9 a.m.