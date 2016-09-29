One of the common teasel plants discovered in Elk Township is nearing the end of its bloom. The noxious weed has purple flower clusters. (Julie Buntjer/Daily Globe)

A close-up view of common teasel, an invasive species on the state's noxious weeds list. The Elk Township landowner will be required to eradicate the species on his property. (Julie Buntjer/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- Nobles County Environmental Technician Alan Langseth was traveling along a blacktop road in Elk Township last week while inspecting feedlots when he spotted something a bit unusual in a section of Conservation Reserve Program acres.

Langseth, who also serves as the county’s weed inspector, did a double take, then turned his truck around and went to take a closer look. What he found was an outcropping of common teasel, a perennial herb not native to Minnesota -- and a plant the Minnesota Department of Agriculture wants to keep from invading the state’s landscape.

The common teasel, at maturity, reaches heights of two to seven feet, with erect, ridged and prickly stems. The seed heads are dense, cylindrically clustered and up to 4 inches tall and 1½ inches wide.

Each flower head can produce approximately 2,000 seeds, with germination success rates of 30 percent to 80 percent. The seed is viable for approximately two years with typical dispersal up to 50 feet, although seed may be transported long distances via water.

It’s uncertain where the seed came from that produced the outcropping of common teasel in Elk Township. Langseth, who has spoken with the landowner, said the CRP ground was seeded seven or eight years ago. The noxious weeds are in just one small area -- basically within the width of a pair of telephone poles -- and don’t appear to have spread to neighboring fields.

“It’s in a very small area and we want to eradicate it as quick as we can,” Langseth said. “We don’t think (the seed) came in with the CRP seed … (because) it would have spread the whole length of the CRP acres.”

The MDA’s noxious weed eradication coordinator, Emilie Justen, was in the county Tuesday to confirm the plant species and develop an eradication plan for it.

While the plant is fairly easy to control if landowners keep ahead of the spread, it will likely take multiple years for eradication.

The state provides eradication assistance if the landowner prefers. Grants are available to pay for a Conservation Corps crew to control it for multiple years, which would involve spraying the young plants.

There are two varieties of teasel -- the common and the cutleaf -- both of which are on the state’s list of prohibited species that must be eradicated. The difference between the common and the cutleaf teasel is that the cutleaf variety has a variegated and notched leaf with a white flower. The common teasel has a purple flower. Both have prickly leaves and stems with rosette leaves at the base of the stem.

Other species on the state’s list of prohibited species that must be eradicated include the black swallow-wort, Dalmatian toadflax, giant hogweed, Grecian foxglove, Japanese hops, Oriental bittersweet, Palmer amaranth, yellow starthistle, brown knapweed and meadow knapweed. Just last week, Palmer amaranth was discovered in Yellow Medicine County.

Information about each of these noxious weeds may be found at dot.state.mn.us/roadsides/vegetation/pdf/noxiousweeds.pdf.

Langseth said the discovery of common teasel in Nobles County was made because he is familiar with the species, which is common along roadsides in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. He has a daughter who once lived in Michigan and noted that common teasel is widespread there.

“I’ve never seen it in Nobles County,” he said.

At this point, the only other documented case of common teasel in Minnesota was in Wright County, where upon investigation it was discovered a woman planted a cut flower mix that apparently included seed of the common teasel.

Langseth encourages area landowners, township officials and farmers to keep an eye out for common teasel or any of the other species on the state’s noxious weeds list.

“I think we got this one before it got away from us,” he said.