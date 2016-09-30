Community comes together to help kids in Haiti

LUVERNE -- Luverne Public Schools joined efforts with other school districts and community members Thursday to help package meals at a Kids Against Hunger event organized by the Sioux Falls, S.D., chapter.

Students from Luverne, Hills-Beaver Creek and Adrian -- along with employees of many local businesses and church members -- got together in the Luverne High School gymnasium to pack meals for children in Haiti who are in need of food.

Dori Hall, pastor of the United Methodist Church, which helped organize the event, said this is the third year Luverne Schools has played host. She is satisfied with the number of volunteers who showed up to help.

“It is going excellent,” Hall said. “We have community members that come and participate. We have businesses members that commit to sponsorships as well as coming and pack food. It's kind of an accumulation of the entire community.”

Hall said she hoped that a goal of 150,000 packed meals would be met, and she also thought the initial fundraising target of $30,000 would be reached.

Jeff Behrend, executive director of the Sioux Falls Kids Against Hunger chapter, said the meal contains rice, a portion of frozen vegetables and a soy product.

“It is a meal high in protein, which is something that is lacking in many people living in third-world countries,” Behrend said. “It is going to help with mental and physical development.”

Behrend said the event gives kids a great volunteer opportunity that goes beyond helping their own community.

“I think this a great way for kids to get involved in outreach programs,” he said. “A lot of kids don’t necessarily have the opportunity to be able to help others around the world.”

He also said the event is not only a chance for youths to make a difference in other kids’ lives, but it also helps them realize some of the problems people face overseas.

“If kids come in to do something like this and have the chance to serve and not receive anything in return, it's a great way for them to learn that there are people in need beyond the people that they might see on a day-to-day basis,” Behrend said.

Regan Feit, an eighth-grader from Luverne, said she is more than happy to be able to help kids from other countries.

“It’s like you have a good feeling in your heart since you know you are doing something good,” Feit said.

Haleah Soto, another eighth-grader from Luverne, said participating in the event has been a great experience, and she encourages other people to volunteer next year.

“We are having a lot of fun doing it, so hopefully we are going to be able to do it next year,” Soto said.

The event is not just valuable for kids, but also for community members.

Sandi Emery, a local volunteer, enjoyed time packing food with students and is grateful for the chance to help children in need.

“I have kids … so just the thought of any child of going without a meal makes me want to cry,” Emery said. “I definitely want to do whatever I can to help out other children in the world.”