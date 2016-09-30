Paranormal Weekend set for Oct. 14-15

The fun begins Friday night at the Calumet Inn with Bedtime Stories and a candlelight Tour. Dave Rambow will give a talk on historic “trick” photography beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday and offer personal “ghost” photographs all day. At 10 a.m. Charles “Fritz” Gritzner, a professor at South Dakota State University, will speak on “Perspectives of (So-Called) Paranormal Phenomena,” and Susie Otto will give a Psychic Gallery Reading at 1 p.m.

Also scheduled for Saturday is the “Tales From the Grave” Cemetery Tour at 3:30 p.m., in which costumed actors will give biographical monologues of historical figures at Woodlawn Cemetery, as well as a ghost walk at 7 p.m. The weekend event is topped off with a Ghost Hunt beginning at 9 p.m. with trained guides will leading groups outfitted with EMF readers, laser grids, night vision and other equipment in three historic locations.

The weekend event is a fundraiser for the Pipestone County Museum. All events are ticketed separately; contact the Pipestone County Museum for reservations at (507) 825-2563.