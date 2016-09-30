Childbirth classes set at SWMC

WORTHINGTON -– Sanford Worthington Medical Center will be offering Prepared Childbirth classes in a four-session Tuesday evening series on Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25. The classes are from 6:30 to 9 p.m.



Spanish Prepared Childbirth classes will also be hosted in a four-session Thursday evening series on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The classes are from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Maria Flores will be the instructor.



Pre-registration is required for all classes. All classes take place in the Centennial Room at the hospital. For more information and/or to register, call 372-3106; for Spanish classes call 372-2949.