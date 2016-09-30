Buss Field work continuing on schedule

WORTHINGTON -- It may look like a big pile of dirt right now, but by next summer, Buss Field should be home to three brand new soccer fields and a paved parking lot.

Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson said Friday that the Buss Field project was on schedule, adding that construction crews would be able to lay down sod by late October -- provided that winter “cooperates.”

“We want to get the sod down before the ground freezes so it will progress and start to establish itself through the winter,” Robinson said.

Once sod is laid down, the fall portion of construction on the field is finished. After winter ends and spring arrives, work will be done to finish the soccer fields, which Robinson said should be complete by summer, assuming weather conditions are normal.

Construction for the project -- costing $1.2 million in total -- is being done by Henning Construction. The Adrian-based contractor was the lowest of seven bidders looking to work on the project, outbidding the next closest contractor by more than $138,000. Along with constructing the field, Henning is also paving the field’s parking lot off of Sherwood Street.



“We’ve been very pleased with the progress with the contractor,” Robinson said.

As the field located adjacent to a hill, it is prone to flooding. Although this isn’t as big an issue for soccer fields as, say, baseball fields, the construction team is taking action to reduce flooding -- installing a storm sewer and drain system, as well as raising the field by a few feet in some areas to eliminate its bowl shape.

The project also includes a retention pond, meant to prevent erosion to Lake Okabena and Lake Ocheda.

The project is funded through redirecting existing money that was originally budgeted for Prairie View Golf Links under the current levy.

Buss Field was home to many adult soccer leagues, numbering 18 last year. However, as field conditions continued worsen every year, many Worthington residents asked that the field be renovated or reconstructed.

To help meet the city’s huge demand for soccer, Independent School District 518 is planning on building four soccer fields on the 157-acre property purchased in March, if the November referendum to build a new high school passes.