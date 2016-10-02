New WPA dedicated in memory of John Giese

Members of the John Giese family at the dedication of the waterfowl production area to bear his name. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Tom Giese speaks to the gathering at the dedication of wetlands named in honor of his father. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Scott Ralston, USFWS wildlife biologist, explains the restoration work done and the benefits to the watershed at the John Giese Waterfowl Production Area's 320 acres. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

Howard Paul, park ranger for the USFWS (left), and Pat Doyscher, rresident of the Friends of Windom Wetlands, speak of the legacy of John Giese and his work in supporting the preservation of wetlands in the area. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

FULDA -- A 320-acre tract in southeast Murray County was dedicated as the John Giese Waterfowl Production Area during a ceremony Saturday morning near Talcot Lake.

Giese, a former Murray County commissioner and outdoor enthusiast, was a strong supporter of habitat development and served in numerous organizations, from Friends of the Windom Wetlands to the Oak Ridge Gobblers of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a charter member of the Buffalo Ridge Ducks Unlimited, and taught fire safety for many years. Giese died in November 2014, while serving his second term in office.

The land that now carries his name is located in Section 25, Belfast Township. It was purchased by Pheasants Forever and then donated to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2015. Since then, 55 acres of wetlands were established and 200 acres of upland restored through seeding of native grasses and forbs.

Todd Luke, USFWS District Manager, said the project wouldn’t have been possible without partnerships.

“Pheasants Forever has been great partners with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and has been purchasing land for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and assisting us with wetland restorations to develop waterfowl production areas such as this” Luke said, adding that the agency and Pheasants Forever have partnered on other projects since 2009.

In the past seven years, Pheasants Forever has acquired 77 properties -- totalling more than 12,000 acres -- statewide to be restored for wildlife benefit.

“The Giese Waterfowl Production Area is one of those 77 and is probably one of the most impressive -- not just because of the size of it, but the resources -- the restoration opportunities that were available to us here,” Luke said.

Included in the 320-acre parcel is 70 acres of “somewhat rare prairie remnant,” Luke said, noting that only about 1 percent of native prairie remains in Minnesota.

While the USFWS has as its priority waterfowl and other migratory birds, Luke said there is tremendous value in the Giese WPA for wildlife and pollinators, including the Monarch butterfly.

He said partners like Pheasants Forever, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and local assistance from the Murray County Highway Department, Murray County Soil and Water Conservation District, economic development office, Southwest Prairie Technical Services and Friends of the Windom Wetland Management District, made the project possible.

“Not only is there great wildlife benefits, but this will offer tremendous improvements for flood storage and water quality as well,” Luke said. “I think John would have loved this. He valued setting aside land like this -- that we need wild places for this generation, for our kids and for our grandkids. I think this fit right into his philosophy.”

Representing Murray County Pheasants Forever, Wendy Krueger said the chapter was thrilled to be able to purchase the piece of land in honor of Giese. She worked alongside him in Ducks Unlimited and as a firearms safety instructor, and recalled going before the Murray County Board of Commissioners in her role with the DNR.

“We could always count on John to support us and our wildlife projects even when it might not have been the most popular thing to do,” she said. “I know he enjoyed pheasants, but I also know he enjoyed ducks and geese and turkeys and deer and all sorts of wildlife -- even the pollinators. It just is really fitting that now this WPA named after him, with all this habitat created, is going to be home and help support all those different species that John loved.”

Scott Ralston, a wildlife biologist with the USFWS and based at the Windom office, helped with the design of the Giese WPA. He spoke about the restoration work that included the construction of dikes, development of water control structures for nine basins and the tile work that was also involved. He said Pheasants Forever contributed $165,000 toward the restoration.

“There’s a lot of diversity in the types of wetlands out here,” Ralston said, noting that for waterfowl, the number of basins is more important than the size of the basins. Smaller basins will open earlier in the spring thaw, which is a benefit to migrating waterfowl.

Ralston said the project’s design had skeptics, but when he went before the Murray County commissioners for approval, Giese was supportive.

“Really, I give thanks to him,” Ralston said. “If we didn’t have permission, we wouldn’t be able to do this whole big restoration project.”

Ralston said the basins on the parcel will provide approximately 200 acre feet of water storage, creating less pressure on the county ditch system.

On behalf of the family, Giese’s son, Tom Giese, also spoke during the dedication ceremony. He recalled the days when he and his brother and dad would be out hunting ducks and geese, and how his dad spoke of the need to keep habitat in place.

“That’s what he was about,” Tom Giese said. “Every time there was an opportunity to help on that, he would do it.”

Saying the dedication is a “wonderful tribute to a man we love and miss very much,” Giese said his father would be humbled.

“Dad loved the conservation of all lands and was instrumental in working with different groups to develop land for wildlife, as well as people, to enjoy,” he added. “Whether it was walking trails or hunting, he enjoyed and loved the outdoors. He instilled that love in his kids and his grandchildren. We look forward to enjoying this Waterfowl Production Area for generations to come.”

Like all USFWS land, Luke said the Giese WPA is public land.

“We refer to them as the prairie jewels of the National Wildlife Refuge. They are open for hunting, fishing, wildlife observation, photography, education and interpretation,” Luke said.