The research room inside the new Rock County Historical Society Museum offers plenty of work space for people wanting to do research. In the binders along the wall, people can find information on Rock County churches, townships, cities and articles from the local newspaper. (Julie Buntjer/Daily Globe)

LUVERNE -- Opening day is inching closer for the Rock County Historical Society’s new museum -- The History Center -- inside the former Herman Motors building on Luverne’s Main Street, but the volunteers who are getting the showrooms ready need a little more space in which to work.

They also need to raise a little more money.

So, this Saturday, the RCHS is hosting an auction at 1 p.m. to sell some of the extra things -- cupboards and dividers moved from its former home that are no longer needed, as well as items that were donated to the museum but don’t quite fit with the collection of Rock County memorabilia.

“When people bring in a box of stuff to donate to the historical society, a lot of times there are eight to 10 items we want to display … and other items are in the box,” said RCHS President Betty Mann. Those other things -- books and items that don’t pertain to Rock County -- will be auctioned off.

In addition to what the historical society plans to sell, it’s asking the public to donate items for the auction to help the museum raise additional dollars. Anyone interested in donating items for Saturday’s auction should call Mann at (507) 220-1070.

In March, an anonymous donor offered to match up to $300,000 in funds raised by the museum, and that match expires Jan. 1.

“We are encouraging people to bring a donation because whatever we make on our sale, our benefactor will match dollar for dollar,” Mann said. Since March, nearly $200,000 of the $300,000 has been raised.

If RCHS raises the $300,000 to get the full match, Mann said the historical society will have raised the full $900,000 it set as its goal to purchase and renovate the Herman Motors building for the new museum.

Among the major donors were the city of Luverne and Rock County -- each of which contributed $150,000.

“There were a lot of individual donors,” said Mann, whose own 85th birthday in May 2015 netted $75,000 toward the campaign goal.

When the fundraising goal is met, however, Mann said the society will continue to need financial support, as there were some unexpected, additional costs to the renovation project.

“It’s over $1 million now,” said Mann, noting that the roof had to be replaced on the middle section of the building -- something the RCHS hadn’t anticipated when it purchased the building in 2014. Because Herman Motors continued to occupy the space until its new facility was constructed in Luverne, the RCHS couldn’t begin the renovations until June 2015.

Additional funds will also be needed to keep the lights on and maintain the building. The new location is more than four times larger than the museum’s previous space in the Masons’ building in downtown Luverne.

Mann said the previous museum location was sold back to the Masons on Friday for $1. By then, everything was cleared from that space. The move to the new building began in July, and was done with all-volunteer labor.

The History Center

While a date has yet to be set for the opening of the History Center, the first display to be completed in the new museum is the Nutcracker Room, filled with approximately 2,500 nutcrackers donated to the museum by Mann, who previously had the display in her home.

“I donated my collection hoping it will draw people to the museum, and then they’ll come to see the rest, too,” Mann said, noting the collection will be a permanent display. She began collecting nutcrackers in January 2001 and “it has mushroomed to this.”

The showroom area of the museum will open with a year-long display of the Luverne Automobile Company, which developed from a carriage company that eventually made cars and progressed to fire trucks. The display includes one of the company’s early model fire trucks, as well as a collection of Luverne Automobile Company memorabilia on loan from Tanya Light, granddaughter of the company’s founder.

Other displays are have yet to be completed, but will include the county’s rich history in agriculture, a display on its churches, a collection of dolls and displays on some of the smaller communities in Rock County.

The History Center also features a meeting room with seating for up to 40 people that will be used for programs; a research room filled with binders of historical information on Rock County churches, schools, townships and cities. The room includes a large table for people to come in and do research.

There is also a large workroom for volunteers to use as they continue to archive the news of Rock County for future generations, as well as a sound-proof interview room, where people may come in and be interviewed, with their stories burned on DVD.

“We all have a story,” Mann said. “Particularly what we’ve done in the past is interview a Grandma or Grandpa (about their life growing up).”

The oral interview project began in 2007, when the Ken Burns documentary, “The War” was produced.

“We interviewed 28 World War II veterans and that started the project,” Mann said.

Mann, who has served as president of the Rock County Historical Society for nearly 22 years, said she is pleased with the renovations and new space for the museum’s displays.

“We could not have done this project without many, many people and supporters, particularly the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, the county, the city and many, many businesses and individuals,” she said. “It’s been phenomenal the support -- there’s so many many people who have helped us move and the monetary donations and the help we’re getting now to put this all together, it just amazes me.”

The History Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday, once the opening date has been announced. There will be no admission fee to visit the museum, although a donation jar is placed near the entrance.

In addition to The History Center, the RCHS also maintains four buildings at the Rock County Fairgrounds in Luverne -- two barns, a summer kitchen and a school house -- as well as the Hinkly House near downtown Luverne. RCHS is led by a 12-member board.