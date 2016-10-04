Trojans tie for first at Sioux Falls Festival of Bands

The Worthington High School Trojan marching band commanders (from left, Max Langerud, Makayla Ebbers, Chris Nelsen, Megan Wass and Tanner Nordseth) accept the band’s trophy for second place in 3A competition following Saturday’s Festival of Bands event at Sioux Falls, S.D. (Special to the Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- The “Spirit of Worthington” Trojan marching band earned second place in 3A parade competition at Saturday’s Festival of Bands event in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Worthington High School (WHS) band in fact tied for first place with rival Waseca -- both bands notching a parade-best 83.8 points -- but the tiebreaker went to Waseca, which ranked higher in the music execution category.

WHS, however, received top point totals (out of all 34 competing bands) in the areas of music general effect, visual general effect and color guard performance.

Other high schools competing Saturday in 3A parade competition included Brandon Valley (80.2 points, third place), Yankton (72.8 points, fourth place) and Harrisburg (69.5 points, fifth place).

The Trojans, under the direction of Jon Loy, next take their “Hooray for Hollywood!” show to the Chester Band Day competition on Friday and to the River City Music Fest in Chamberlain, S.D., on Saturday.