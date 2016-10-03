WORTHINGTON -- A proposed rate hike on water sold by Osceola Community Water Corp. to Lincoln-Pipestone Rural Water will likely mean an increased cost to Worthington residents.

The city purchases approximately 1 million gallons of water per day from LPRW, and LPRW is purchasing more than the contracted 1.2 million gallons of water per day from Osceola. Worthington Public Utilities General Manager Scott Hain told the city’s Public Utilities Commission Monday that the stance has been to continue purchasing all of the water it can get from LPRW until the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is constructed to Worthington. He wasn’t seeking a decision from the commission regarding the rate hike at this time, although it will need to be discussed when WPU puts together its 2017 budget.

Hain said LPRW negotiated a contract amendment with Osceola Community Water Corp. that spells out an increase of 25 cents per 1,000 gallons of water. The reason Osceola is raising its rates, he said, is because of increased demand for water from Osceola and the potential for the corporation to have to expand its well field.

Osceola had also proposed a 50-cent-per-1,000-gallon charge to LPRW for exceeding 1.2 million gallons of water per day. However, that has been deferred to January 2018.

Hain, who spoke with LPRW management last week, said he was concerned that this new rate increase, slated to take effect Jan. 1, will be followed with another rate increase next summer, when LPRW traditionally sets rate hikes.

WPU customers are currently paying LPRW $2.93 per 1,000 gallons of water used now. The proposed increase would result in an additional 25 cents charged per 1,000 gallons of water, to $3.18. For a family using 6,000 gallons of water per month, the increase in their water bill would be $1.50.

An additional 25 cents per 1,000 gallons equates to an 8.5 percent increase in water rates. While it may not seem like much for residential customers, the greatest impact would be to the city’s largest water user, JBS.

“If you purchased 50 million gallons of water per day -- there’s small numbers and there’s big numbers,” Hain said. “Water is expensive.”

Meanwhile, Lewis & Clark expansion to Worthington is on hold due to the 2016 legislature’s failure to pass a bonding bill, which included funds to complete construction of the water line to Worthington.

“I’m hearing from St. Paul that the governor is going to introduce a bonding bill and get it done very early in January instead of waiting until the tail end,” Hain told the commission. “They wouldn’t lose an entire construction season if they got going in January.”

If the bonding is approved early in the session and the project can be brought back on schedule, Hain said Lewis & Clark engineers believe they can still get Lewis & Clark water to Worthington by late 2018 -- not the summer of 2018, as planned.

Once Lewis & Clark water arrives in Worthington, Hain said the city will pay $1.01 per 1,000 gallons of water -- a more than $2-per-1,000-gallon reduction from what it costs the city for water from LPRW. Hain said the Lewis & Clark water will be even cheaper than what it costs the city of Worthington to produce water.

“Right now, we have access to Lincoln-Pipestone -- we don’t have access to Lewis & Clark,” Hain said. “We went through a stretch (of low well levels) where I would have paid (LPRW) twice as much for water.”

Hain said he appreciates the partnership with LPRW at a time when Worthington needs water. While commission members opted not to act Monday on the rate increase, Hain said he has a “general leaning” to continue purchasing as much water as the city can from LPRW.

“They’re fully aware that if we can buy water for a buck, we’re not going to pay $3 for it,” he added. “For every thousand gallons they don’t sell us, that’s (money) they don’t have to pay Osceola either.”

The last time WPU increased its water rate was in January 2015, Hain said.

As WPU looks at increases in water rates, Hain said it continues to promote efforts for water conservation among Worthington residents through the weekly well level update published in the Daily Globe and the watering restrictions that remain in place.

“Our water usage is well below the national average, and I think below the state average,” Hain said. “The (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources) target is 75 gallons of water per day for residential usage. In 2015, we were at 46. We can only go so far with it.”

In other business Monday, the commission:

Approved vacation of the south 1 foot of a utility easement at 1111 Johnson Ave. for a property owner to construct a deck on the front of the home. WPU currently doesn’t have any utilities within the easement.