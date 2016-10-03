Grand Avenue extension almost ready

WORTHINGTON -- The Grand Avenue extension project that connects Oxford Street with Darling Drive will be finished and ready for use in a couple of weeks, weather permitting.

The street itself is complete, according to City Engineer Dwayne Haffield. He said Henning Construction, the project’s primary contractor, has to finish the sidewalk before the extension is ready.

The project, started in July, cost about $1.25 million. The street will include a multi-use trail on the east side that’s meant to accommodate bicycles, as well as a 4-foot walkway. The road is made from concrete, which Haffield said was a better value than asphalt based on cost and performance.

According to Haffield, the plan to extend the street has been in place for years, but recent development opportunities from the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership got the idea off of its feet.

“It's been a long-term plan to complete the street,” Haffield said. “It was just waiting for the development to trigger it, and the housing partnership is the thing that said to us, ‘Yes, it’s now time.’”

One of those development opportunities is the partnership’s Grand Terrace Apartments project, a 48-unit apartment complex being built just north of Viking Terrace Apartments on the brand new street.

The original plan was just to extend Grand Avenue far enough to reach the apartment project, but after much discussion, the City Council decided to extend the street all the way to Darling Drive. The full extension was done to create more development opportunities and to have another road to lessen the traffic load on nearby streets such as Humiston and Burlington avenues.

Other units, including single and multi-family homes, are being built on the north side of the street, with help from the Nobles Home Initiative. Haffield said he expects even more development in the future now that the street is done.

Another reason for the project, according to Haffield, was the expectation that the former Northland Mall on Oxford Street — bought by Aaron Marthaller’s Yellow Company LLC in January — was redeveloped.

Now, with the extension nearly done, more opportunities for building projects have opened up. Haffield said Cecilee Street would “eventually work its way west” to connect with Grand Avenue, as long as development warranted it.