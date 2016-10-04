County approves plan for pollinator project in Midway Park

This aerial view of Midway Park, located north of Adrian in Nobles County, shows where pollinator habitat will be established later next year. (Submitted photo)

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Board of Commissioners gave unanimous approval Tuesday to develop a pollinator program and fund the creation of four acres of pollinator habitat inside the county-owned Midway Park in Section 20, Larkin Township.

Nobles County Public Works Director Stephen Schnieder said the county’s Park Board received a request to establish habitat for bees within the county park system. Midway Park, along with Hawkeye Park on Indian Lake, were identified as good locations to develop pollinator habitat based on location and park usage.

The sites that will be established for pollinator habitat must be far enough away from farm fields so they won’t be harmed by insecticide drift.

In Midway Park, three areas totalling approximately five acres were identified for the pollinator project. Schnieder said it will take three years to fully establish the pollinator habitat, and the plantings last approximately 10 years.

“There is some maintenance that has to be done, but not overly large once it’s established,” Schnieder said. The initial cost to establish the habitat will be $1,500, or less if some of the work can be done in-house.

Nobles County Pheasants Forever President Scott Rall said the local chapter is willing to offer some in-kind services, and perhaps up to $1,000, to get the pollinator habitat established. He said the work will include an initial burn, spraying to kill the existing vegetation and then seeding in October or November.

“We would be as involved as you want us to be on that project,” Rall said. “Our hope is that once we can show the board what one looks like, we could possibly expand into other areas of the county.”

Rall also mentioned the site could host two to three bee hives, and said a beekeeper from Ocheyedan, Iowa, has expressed interest in keeping hives at the site. There is potential to also do some educational activities with the pollinator habitat, he said.

With the board’s OK to establish pollinator habitat, Schnieder said his staff will do prep work this fall so the sites will be ready for seeding a year from now.

In other action Tuesday, the board:

Accepted the low bid of $4,500 from VCI Environmental, of the Twin Cities, to abate asbestos in the roof flashing system on a portion of the roof on one of the Public Works buildings. Reroofing the 1973 portion of the public works building was previously approved. With the added cost of abatement, the total cost of reroofing will be nearly $52,000.

Approved a conditional use permit for Dallas Bullerman, Adrian, to construct two 102- by 192-foot hog barns in Section 11, Olney Township.

Conducted an informational hearing on the Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) wetland restoration project in the east half of Section 11, Summit Lake Township. Terry Ragan, project engineer with the Board of Water and Soil Resources, said the project, which includes restoring a 94-acre pool in a 303-acre drainage area, will begin as soon as weather permits. The work could be completed in as little as two to three weeks.

The board previously approved the project, pending a final hydrology report.

Accepted the viewer’s report, as amended, on the redetermination of benefits for County Ditch 11, located in portions of Summit Lake Township.