AUDUBON, Minn. – A dog owner in Audubon in western Minnesota is angered after he found one of his dogs tortured, shot and killed and his other dog is seriously injured.

"It's going to be really hard to bury him today," said Jon Houle, the dogs' owner. "Who goes around and shoots dogs for fun? I don't understand that," said Houle.

Houle had been searching for his two huskies since early Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. He found his dog, Denali, about a mile south of Audubon. Denali’s front leg was seriously injured, he was still alive. He then found his other dog, Diego. Diego wasn't as lucky.

Both appeared to be shot with a shotgun at close range. Houle is devastated over the loss of a family member, but said he can finally stop worrying.

"It's more or less a closure that both of them are home," he said.

And while Denali survived his injuries, he'll face a long road of recovery.

"Life is not going to be the same,” Houle said. “He's going to have to go from being a four-legged dog to a three-legged dog, but at least he's still alive."

Houle said he believes someone coaxed the dogs off his property and tortured them. An X-ray shows that Denali has nearly 40 BB pellets in his front two legs.

Houle can't understand how or why someone would do this to his pets.

"Especially dogs that are as friendly as mine were. Neither one of them would hurt a fly."

He's working with the Becker County Sheriff's Office to get some answers. But until then, he plans to remember the happy memories he shared with his furry friends.

"They just loved playing in the snow, love playing with the kids, and the kids would build little snow forts outside and dogs would play with them in their snow forts," Houle said.

People with information are urged to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at (218) 847-2661.