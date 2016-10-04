Committee recommends sale of Prairie View

WORTHINGTON -- After months of deliberation, the Prairie View Council Committee unanimously agreed to concede ownership of the former Prairie View Golf Links property to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in a meeting Tuesday.

The committee, formed in July, is making its recommendation to the Worthington City Council. The council will vote on the fate of the 130-acre parcel of land at its upcoming Monday meeting with the recommendation in mind.

The land would not be sold directly to the DNR. The deal, if approved, would work like this:

Conservation group Pheasants Forever acquires the property from the city and immediately donates it to the DNR.

The DNR then takes money from the Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Critical Habitat fund and pays 50 percent of the land’s appraised value to Pheasants Forever.

At this point, the land is transferred to the state.

Soon after, Pheasants Forever gives that RIM money back to the city, which essentially amounts to the payment for the property.

There are a few reasons why the proposed deal was done this way, according to Scott Rall, president of the Nobles County Pheasants Forever chapter.

The DNR couldn’t buy the land straight-up from the city because the site didn’t score high enough by its acquisition standards. This is in part because the property borders a highway and would be expensive to convert back into a public wildlife or hunting area.

Another issue is that the city cannot simply donate the land to the DNR expecting money back because it is not eligible for a RIM payment. Only private citizens and non-profits can receive RIM payments, and Pheasants Forever is a non-profit organization.

Therefore, Pheasants Forever acts as a middle man, without whom the transaction could not take place. Rall said the organization has successfully used this funding method many times.

Under the proposed plan, the northernmost 98 acres of the property would be owned by the DNR. The land would become a wildlife and hunting area that anyone could walk through. The other 31 acres would be used by the Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District and the city in conjunction with sedimentation ponds in order to improve the water quality of Lake Okabena.

The DNR would pay for maintenance of the property, relieving the city of long-begrudged annual costs associated with the former golf course. This was a major factor in the committee’s decision to give away control of the property.

“It’s not the money we make on it that's a deciding factor, it’s not going negative trying to keep the place,” said committee member Mike Woll. “Some of the savings over the years could go to other recreational uses, and I think that’s a big positive.”

Before the transaction would take place, the city would have to pay to prep the property to convert it into a wildlife area. This includes removing obstacles such as sand traps and sprinklers, as well as preparing the land for planting. City Administrator Steve Robinson previously estimated those costs at $50,000 to $80,000.

“Whatever proceeds come from the DNR will offset those expenses,” Robinson said.

The DNR would allow the city to keep control of the clubhouse and parking lot at the entrance of the course. Robinson said the city would attempt to sell the property to a business if the deal went through.

Committee member Diane Graber said that if the property was to be turned into a wildlife area, it was best to let the experts oversee the transition.

“We inherit some expertise from the DNR that we would have to seek out on our own if we tried to do it all ourselves,” Graber said.

Committee member Mike Harmon sat on the Prairie View Long Range Planning Committee, the first committee to discuss the future of the property -- which ultimately recommended to decommission Prairie View Golf Links by a 5-3 vote. He has been a part of discussions for a long time, and said he hasn’t yet seen a better option for the future of the land.

“If we retain ownership we’re gonna kick the can down the road,” Harmon said. “Every budget is gonna be ‘when do we get rid of it, what are we gonna do with it, why do we have it?’ It’s going to be an ongoing sore spot.”

The city council unanimously voted to defund the golf course in November 2015 after hearing the Prairie View Long Range Planning Committee’s recommendation. The course had been operating at a loss for years, losing a combined $968,631 from 2009-2014.

Robinson said if the plan was approved, the city would start prepping it as a nature area next year, but warned it would be a lengthy process before the former golf course was converted into a nature area and hunting grounds.