DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A forum focused on similarities of Muslims and Christians sparked a contentious exchange this week between the presenters and a well-traveled anti-Islam speaker, prompting Detroit Lakes’ top police officer to escort him to a seat.

Usama Dakdok, a controversial speaker drawing harsh criticism in Brainerd and Bagley, Minn., and Grand Forks, N.D., in recent years, challenged presenters of a “Meet Your Muslim Neighbors” event on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Detroit Lakes.

His latest appearance, though, was met with firm resistance by a crowd of mostly white, mostly Christian residents from the Detroit Lakes area.

Two Muslim Americans, Dr. Fauzia Haider and Concordia College professor Ahmed Kamel, were guest presenters at the event.

During a question-and-answer session that followed, Dakdok stood and thanked them for coming before stating they are not theologians, adding, “which obviously, to me, means you do not know what you are talking about.

“The doctor (Haider) said that we worship the same god,” Dakdok said. “Allah is not god… your Quran does not teach that Allah has a son, therefore Allah cannot be God.”

It was the beginning of an increasingly contentious exchange.

“Do you know the Quran better than me?” Haider retorted at one point. “Who is the Muslim, you or me?”

“I am a scholar, you are not,” Dakdok responded.

“What is this event about?” Haider asked the audience.

“Meeting our Muslim neighbors,” was the murmured response from the audience.

“Is every Muslim a theologian or a scholar or an imam?” Haider responded. “No. I am here to tell you how I practice my faith. They (the audience) are here to meet ordinary Muslims, not ISIS. ISIS does not represent me.”

She then said Dakdok’s interpretation of the Quran has some clear similarities to some of the rhetoric spouted by ISIS recruiters. “What you quote, ISIS quotes … so the two extremists agree on something.”

As Dakdok tried to continue grilling the two speakers, several members of the audience told him to sit down.

“You had your turn to speak in Brainerd,” said Haider, referencing a Sept. 29 event in which Dakdok was the featured speaker for an anti-Islam presentation at a Brainerd church.

After several minutes of back-and-forth exchanges, Dakdok approached the front of the room, stating that he wanted to show Kamel a passage from his copy of the Quran. “Sir, please sit down,” Kamel said

Detroit Lakes Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten ‒ who was present at the forum, but not in uniform – approached Dakdok, a Florida minister, and escorted him to a seat. The police chief then sat in the chair right next to Dakdok for the remainder of the presentation.

Most of the forum, aside from Dakdok’s interruption, was focused on showing the similarities of Muslims and Christians, and how peaceful, friendly relationships can be forged between the two groups.

The essential difference between the faiths is that Muslims do not believe Jesus is the son of God, but in many respects the teachings are similar, Haider said.

Previously, Dakdok’s appearances have drawn both protests and peaceful events in other communities in Minnesota and North Dakota.