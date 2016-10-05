Watershed board takes second look at data buoy

WORTHINGTON -- With the potential to gather more data from Lake Okabena on everything from turbidity, algae and dissolved oxygen to wind speeds and water temperature, the Okabena-Ocheda Watershed District continued its discussion Tuesday on whether to invest in a data buoy for the local lake.

OOWD board member Jay Milbrandt, who first introduced the idea earlier this summer, said the grant application season has started and that it would be a good time to seek funding partners for the buoy. The board was presented information on a NexSens CB-950, a 285-pound, 42-inch diameter and nearly 10-foot tall buoy similar to one being used in the Iowa Great Lakes. The buoy, which will have an above-water height of nearly 4 feet, is estimated to cost $40,000.

Milbrandt said he was willing to work with OOWD Administrator Dan Livdahl on a grant application to submit to the E.O. Olson Trust. He also mentioned applying for a grant through the Worthington Regional Health Care Foundation. Other potential contributors toward the purchase of the buoy could include the Lake Okabena Improvement Association and the Southwest Minnesota Fishing Club.

“I think it’s something we need to decide if we want to do next year or kick it down the road a little,” Milbrandt said.

Many questions remain about the data buoy -- about how the information could be used, how much maintenance is required and where it would be placed in the lake.

The data buoy would not take the place of water testing in Lake Okabena, but it would provide data the watershed board doesn’t currently gather.

“Everything now is data -- it’s a new tool,” Milbrandt said. “If you have this fixed point in the middle of the lake, you’re aggregating data -- you have a general heartbeat of the middle of the lake.”

Board member Rolf Mahlberg said he likes the education component the buoy could provide.

Livdahl said if the board wanted to move forward with the data buoy purchase, even with grant funding the watershed would likely have to fund a quarter to half the cost -- $10,000 to $20,000.

Board chairman Les Johnson said he would rather see the money spent on projects.

“Acquiring more data to reinforce what we already know? I’d like to spend it on something to make a change,” he said, adding that providing cost-share for a terrace project in the watershed is something he knows will improve the lake.

“But wouldn’t you like to know (the results)?” Milbrandt asked. “You could measure what some of these projects are doing. I think you’re going to be able to have that kind of detail to see change.”

Livdahl said the buoy could provide the watershed district with average water quality in the lake after events like wind and rain storms.

“One year’s worth of data is probably not going to tell us anything, but if you had 10 years of data, five years or maybe even two years, you’d see trends,” Livdahl said. “That could be used effectively, I think, with public education.”

Mahlberg offered to travel to Spirit Lake to see how the buoy works, how the data is used and whether it would be worthwhile to pursue a buoy for Lake Okabena.

In other business, the board:

Approved $36,882 in incentive payments to landowners within the watershed district who have installed filter strips along water courses through the Conservation Reserve Program.

Approved up to $7,875 in cost-share for a farmable terrace project Paul Busse is establishing with John Weitgenant along Nobles County 35, west of Worthington. The cost-share represents 75 percent of Busse’s total project costs.

“If you’re going to farm that ground, those terraces need to be built,” said Livdahl.

Johnson said the land is within the area the watershed district wants to implement projects to benefit water quality.

Discussed a public outreach plan to educate residents on the Lake Ocheda Enhancement project. The project includes using periodic drawdowns and installing a fish barrier on Lake Ocheda to reduce the roughfish population and promote vegetative growth as a way to improve the health and clarity of the lake.

Among the outreach efforts proposed are creating fliers for distribution during local Ducks Unlimited, Southwest Minnesota Fishing Club and Pheasants Forever banquets; developing media and social media campaigns; and hosting public informational meetings about the project.