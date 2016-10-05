T-shirts on the lawn of the Nobles County Government Center on Wednesday memorialize each person killed in 2014 by domestic violence in Minnesota. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- White T-shirts and purple flags were set up Wednesday morning by the Southwest Crisis Center on the front lawn of the Nobles County Government Center to bring awareness to residents about domestic violence.

October is nationally recognized as Domestic Awareness Month. As a way of educating people about the occasion, the SCC sponsors the Clothesline Project on an annual basis.

The first Clothesline Project was displayed in 1990 by Bearing Witness to Violence Against Women in Hyannis, Mass. The project not only aims to honor survivors as well as victims of domestic violence, but is also a healing tool for anyone who makes a shirt.

The event displayed T-shirts designed by family members of loved ones -- and others -- for each of the women, men and children who died as a result of domestic violence in 2014 across Minnesota. In addition to the T-shirts, 164 purple flags were in place -- each one representing a domestic violence victim the SCC has served in Nobles in the last year.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline website, one in four women and one and seven men will experience domestic abuse and violence across the country

Sara Wahl, SCC executive director, said she thinks the display is an excellent way to show people the humanity behind the statistics.

“What I like about the project is that people who are walking past or people who see it can make the choice to come and review it,” Wahl said. “I think it (the display) can be more impactful than me saying ‘16 people died.’ That it is just a number, a statistic, whereas the display shows a little more the reality of the people’s lives.”

One of the T-shirts on the display belonged to Raniya Crowley of Apple Valley, who was only 5 years old when she died as a result of domestic violence attack.

The long-sleeve T-shirt has a drawing of a Christmas tree in the middle, with the word “love” in black bold letters on the right side and a dog playing with a yellow butterfly on the left. A picture of Crowley smiling is attached to the T-shirt as well.

According to the description adhered to the shirt, Crowley’s body was found along with her mother’s and father’s bodies. Crowley and her mother were murdered and her father committed suicide in December 2014.

Wahl said she thinks people are aware of domestic violence, but that it can sometimes be difficult for victims to recognize it. She added that there is a misconception of what domestic violence is, as she explained that in some cultures the term “domestic violence” is often not known.

“We think we have to have bruises, or a black eye, and that it is not always the case,” Wahl said.

According to the website of the Domestic Violence Response Team, a volunteer organization that assists victims of domestic violence, there are five different forms of domestic violence -- physical, sexual, psychological, emotional and economical.

Wahl said she hopes the event will make people more aware that domestic violence is an issue that can happen anywhere and to anyone.

“I think just understanding that this is not a problem that just happens somewhere else -- that is happens in our community and we are all responsible for safety of our community,” she said.

Wahl said some of the ways to stop domestic violence are through education, assisting victims and holding offenders accountable.

“Educating young people and working with them on prevention of domestic and sexual violence is very important,” Wahl said.