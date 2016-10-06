SWWC to host candidate forums

WORTHINGTON -- The SWWC Service Cooperative invites the public to meet the candidates running for the Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives at candidate forums it will host this month.

Candidate forums will be held at three convenient locations throughout the region: Willmar on Oct. 19, Worthington on Oct. 26, and Marshall on Oct. 27. Each forum will be hosted from 1 to 3 p.m. The primary focus at the forums will be education, but any topics can be addressed.

The Worthington forum will take place at the Worthington Event Center. Candidates for seats in districts 22A, 22B and 22 have been invited. For additional details and to see which candidates are attending, visit www.swsc.org.