Published author to share her journey with residents

WORTHINGTON -- An author with area roots will share her experiences with the community from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Worthington High School media center.

Rena Olsen of Windom recently published her first novel “The Girl Before,” which narrates the story of Clara Lawson as she faces an uncertain future upon realizing her husband is involved in a human trafficking ring.

Olsen’s book has received positive reviews and can be found via Barnes and Noble, Target and Amazon. She said she is eager to come to Worthington.

“My mom worked in Worthington for 11 years and I was born in Windom, so it is somehow like coming home,” Olsen said.

Anne Foley, enrichment programs coordinator with District 518, said she’s thrilled to present Olsen to the community -- and to people who may be interested in publishing a book.

“We thought that it would be fun to spotlight some local person who is doing well, so we invited Rena to come and share a little bit about what it's like to be a published author,” Foley said.

Olsen said she has always enjoyed writing, but she didn’t think about publishing her work until she turned 20.

“When I first started, I didn't have any idea of what I was doing, so I would consider it a success if I can provide some guidance to people,” she said.

Foley said she hopes Olsen’s story will encourage people to pursue their dreams, whether they have experience writing or are just starting.

“We think that people will find her information inspiring to maybe further their journey down the road in becoming an author themselves,” Foley said.

Olsen said she will talk about her publishing journey and all the obstacles she overcame to reach her goal. In addition, she is going to share some of the factors that inspired her to write about human trafficking.

“I started doing a lot of research about human trafficking and I got very into it,” Olsen said. “I was astonished that it is so prevalent, but nobody seems to be talking about it.”

According to Olsen, one of the most important aspects of becoming a writer is to accept criticism.

“You have to develop a really thick skin,” Olsen said. “There is a lot of rejection that comes with trying to get your book published because there are a lot of writers who are trying to do the exact same thing as you.”

Olsen said she thinks not only writers can benefit from her Worthington visit.

“I think that even if it is not a writing thing, just listening to somebody else’s story about following a dream or pursuing a passion can be helpful and motivational for anybody,” she said.