Worthington among cheapest cities for car insurance

WORTHINGTON -- Ever think you’re getting gouged on your annual car insurance payment? Here’s a comforting bit of information — Worthington is one of the more inexpensive cities in the state to insure a car.

Worthington was ranked the 22nd cheapest city to insure a car on average, out of 109 Minnesota cities, according to a recent study. Personal finance research website ValuePenguin collected quotes from a dozen car insurance agencies to find out which cities were cheapest and which were most expensive.

Mankato was the cheapest city to insure a car at $1,254 a year on average, whereas Two Harbors was the most expensive at $1,686. Worthington falls in between the two at $1,390, or 7 percent below the state average.



These average premiums were found using a sample driver of a 30 year-old man with a Toyota Camry and a clean driving record, which is why these numbers may look low. Change that standard driver to a 17 year-old who just got their license and rates would shoot up, no matter where they live.

Craig Casazza, lead analyst for ValuePenguin and author of the study, said one of the biggest factors for auto insurance rates was the average commute time and how busy the commute was.

“Towns feeding into the Twin Cities pay more than towns in western parts of the state that aren’t commuting into major urban centers,” Casazza said. “With shorter and easier commutes, there’s less congestion, less cars and, as such, less accidents.”

With an average commute time of 16.5 minutes, Worthington is on the low end on the time it takes to drive to work. Suburbs outside of Minneapolis/St.Paul such as North Branch and Princeton have the highest commute times at a 35-minute average, driving the average premium up.

According to Casazza, insurance agencies mostly care about how much money they would have to spend on covering drivers in a region.

“It all comes down to how many accidents and how many payouts are coming from one area,” Casazza said. “You’re paying for the collective risk of people in your zip code.”

To Casazza’s surprise, the amount of days rain and snow hit a city did not have a strong correlation to premiums. Aitkin — hit by snow or rainfall 69 times last year -- was only 6 percent more expensive than Crookston, which had the least days of precipitation with 46.