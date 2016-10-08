Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    AgweekTV: Farmers check out ports

    By Ryan Babb Today at 8:30 a.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    The North Dakota Soybean Council's “See For Yourself" program recently took a group of area farmers to the west coast to get a closer look at ag in that part of the country, and how North Dakota crops are used, transported, and shipped in that region. AgweekTV went along for a look at the port of Kalama in southwest Washington, located on the Columbia River.

    Watch the full episode of AgweekTV on Agweek.com

    Get the latest agri-weather outlook with WDAY's John Wheeler

    Explore related topics:NewsvarietyBusinessfoodFarmAgAgricultureagweekagweekTVshawna olsonJonathan Knutsonmikkel patesMichell RookJohn Wheeler
    Ryan Babb
    Ryan Babb is a Multimedia Developer for Forum Communications Company. He has worked for FCC Interactive, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and Forum Communications Company since 2004.
    ryan.babb@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement