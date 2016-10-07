Cornerstone Drug Court alumni softball tourney hosted

The second Annual Nobles-Rock Cornerstone Drug Court Alumni softball tourney took place Sept 24. The event is hosted in September to mark National Recovery Month. Six teams competed -- Nobles-Rock, Cottonwood-Jackson, Murray-Pipestone (are all part of the Cornerstone courts), Project Morning Star, Blue Earth County and (pictured) Southwest Community Drug Court (Lincoln-Lyon-Redwood counties). Center Sports donated the trophies; Cornerstone Peer Mentor Jadie Denny organized the event. (Submitted photo)