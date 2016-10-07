Chamber, Radio Works hosting Scarecrow contest

WORTHINGTON -- Radio Works, along with The Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee, is hosting its seventh annual Scarecrow Contest.

All businesses that wish to enter the contest must have their scarecrows on display by Oct. 21. A community voting panel will judge scarecrow designs shortly after Oct. 24. A winner will be announced on-air on Oct. 26.

To sign up to be sure a scarecrow is judged; contact the Chamber at 372-2919 or Radio Works at 376-6165 by Oct. 21.