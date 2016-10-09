Former Worthington resident avoids worst of Matthew

ORLANDO, Fla. -- As Hurricane Matthew approached Florida, some Worthington residents were worried about their loved ones currently living in the Sunshine State.

Deb Herrick was one of them. Her son Robert Herrick -- who grew up in Worthington -- lives in Orlando with his wife Seema and two kids.

Luckily for them, the powerful Category 3 storm hugged the coast, keeping Orlando outside of the eye of the storm. On Friday morning, Herrick and his 3-year-old and 5-year-old children were walking around the neighborhood looking for downed branches, only dealing with a few gusts of wind here and there.

“They’re having a lot of fun,” Herrick said. “This is their first hurricane.”

Herrick moved to Florida after graduation to study to attend the University of Miami. He now does architecture and master planning for Disney -- a job that takes him all over the world, including places like Shanghai, Hong Kong and Paris.

Walt Disney World was closed Friday; so were Orlando’s other famed theme parks, Universal Studios and SeaWorld. Fort Lauderdale and Orlando airports were shut down as well, leaving more than 4,500 flights cancelled.

Herrick said he and his family were prepared for the storm -- they stacked up on water and non-perishables as well as flashlights, candles and portable chargers. However, outside of a couple downed trees in the backyard, Herrick’s house was fine after the brunt of the storm passed through.

“I think the worst of it is over for us,” Herrick said. “It was constant rain and wind for a long time, but it wasn’t as bad as we expected.”

Winds exceeded 40 miles per hour in parts of Orlando, but the damage was not as critical as experts predicted. Unfortunately, other areas in the state weren’t as lucky. It’s reported that more than 1 million Floridians were without power as of 3 p.m. on Friday, and 2.5 million are expected to lose power before the storm leaves the state. More than 3 million people were ordered to evacuate their homes.

The hurricane had claimed at least three lives in Florida as of Friday night, a toll that looks small in comparison to the more than 800 people killed by Matthew in Haiti.

Hurricane Matthew was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane Friday night, but continued to move north toward Jacksonville. It is expected to hit South Carolina by 8 a.m. Eastern time today.