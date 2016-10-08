It was a Big Foot and scary clown sighting all rolled into one.

After a rash of people around Minnesota and other parts of the country reporting making false claims of scary clowns carrying chainsaws and the other horror movie weapons, a creepy clown was reported on McKay Avenue in Alexandria on Friday.

While the siting was real, the clown was not.

It actually was Big Foot, or rather a statue of Big Foot dressed as a clown.

The statue of Big Foot belongs to Dreams Stones at 7th Avenue and McKay, the store’s first year at the location. Dream Stones sells concrete statues for people’s yards - majestic eagles, gnomes, bears holding ‘Welcome’ signs and that sort of thing.

And Big Foot the Scary Clown.

“It was kind of creepy looking, yeah,” admitted Mike Pearson, owner of Dream Stones.

After putting the clown costume on Big Foot on Friday morning, he got a couple of calls complaining about it. There was even a call to the police.

So Pearson took the costume off Big Foot.

“I don’t want to cause any problems in the community,” Pearson said Friday afternoon, after the clown menace was no more.

He was aware of the reported clown sightings that have been spread on social media. The reported sightings, including one in Alexandria, have been false in almost all cases.

Pearson said he “wasn’t trying to cause a ruckus” with Big Foot the Scary Clown.

“I think you have to have a little bit of a sense of humor,” he said.

But it won’t be the last time Big Foot wears a costume. Pearson plans to sell Christmas trees at Dream Stones this holiday season.

“We’ll dress him up like Santa,” Pearson said.