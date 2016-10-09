WORTHINGTON --Two representatives from Sanford Worthington presented at the Minnesota Rural Health Conference on Sanford Worthington’s comprehensive discharge planning program and its effects on reduction of readmissions within 30 days.

Erica Berger, MSW, LICSW and Laura Hoffman, MSN, BA, RN, CNML, discussed the approaches they used and the challenges they encountered. The action plan included rounding, interdisciplinary team involvement and post hospital contact.

The conference learning objectives included the following:

discover the creative ways in which our communities are meeting the challenges of an ever-changing health care system;

identify timely and relevant topics related to rural health care

learn about effective, evidence-based programs and best practices around the state;

share local and state solutions to challenges, while encouraging informed and visionary leadership for the future

develop and access a network of colleagues and partners to engage in crucial conversations and share innovations.

“It was a great honor to be chosen to present at the Minnesota Rural Health Conference,” said Hoffman. “We were able to share best practices and offer tools to other rural health facilities that we have found helpful here at SWMC. We have an excellent interdisciplinary team of nurses and healthcare professionals working at SWMC and we are very proud of the work we are doing to help every one of our patients.”

Six hundred people attended the conference this year in northern Minnesota.