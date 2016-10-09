Friends of Lake Shetek State Park to host Pumpkin Festival

CURRIE -- The 11th annual Pumpkin Festival at Lake Shetek State Park’s Zuya Group Center will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

There will be hayrides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, games and prizes to be had, along with s’mores by the campfire and refreshments. The Pumpkin Festival is sponsored by the Friends of Lake Shetek State Park and the Currie Town and Country Boosters.

The event is free to the public; however, state park vehicle permits are required to enter the park. Lake Shetek State Park is located 14 miles northeast of Slayton or 13 miles south of Tracy.

Access to the park is by Murray County 38, north of Currie. For more information, contact the park at (507) 763-3256 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.