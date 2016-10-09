Civil Air Patrol open house is Tuesday

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron MN113 will host an open house at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Civil Air Patrol building at Worthington Regional Airport.

The event is free to the public, and free hamburgers and beverages will be served. All who wish to learn more about Civil Air Patrol and the opportunities available in becoming a cadet member, sponsor member or senior member of the Worthington Squadron are invited to attend.

Cadet membership in the Civil Air Patrol is open to youths ages 12 to 18. Senior membership is open to adults over 18 years old.

Education and training is offered in more than 20 different specialized fields including search and rescue, emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs. The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization that is permanently established as the auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is also officially listed as part of the Air Force Total Force.