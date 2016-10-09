Worthington Police Department looking for missing person

Castillo is a 23-year-old developmentally disabled Hispanic male. He is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen at his house at about 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a WPD press release issued Sunday.

Castillo does not drive and is believed to have left his house on foot. He may be wearing a red sweater, gray pants and have no shoes on.

Anyone who sees Castillo should contact the Worthington Police Department immediately at 372-8430 or by calling 911.