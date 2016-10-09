‘Traveling Trophy’ is Paycheck’s once more

Worthington Team Captain, Susanne Murphy, takes Great Gobbler Gallop racer, Paycheck, out of its cage before the race at Turkeyfest in Cuero. Photo: Angela Piazza

CUERO, Texas -- All political commentary aside, there were two turkeys racing to make history this weekend.

Thank goodness for all of us, the race is over without even a hint of scandal.

Paycheck, long-lived and beloved turkey from Worthington, and Ruby Begonia, equally long-lived and cherished turkey from Cuero, Texas, met up Saturday in the second half of the 44th annual Great Gobbler Gallop. The race brought Ruby across the finish first … but ultimately Paycheck was the champion of the two-race tournament, raising the overall record for the event to 24 wins for Paycheck and 20 wins for Ruby.

With six seconds to spare between her and her nearest rival -- OK, her only rival -- Ruby dashed across the finish line to the wild cheers of her fellow Texans. Paycheck, though coming in second and amassing one five-second penalty (for a total loss of 11 seconds), was the ultimate victor thanks to his King Turkey Day race time of 1 minute, 11.5 seconds. Ruby’s KTD time (including eight penalties) was 4 minutes, 22.82 seconds. (Without penalties Ruby ran KTD in 1 minute, 42.82 seconds, although she had to be carried across the finish line due to excessive friendliness with her fans.)

Paycheck’s road to victory was not a lonely one. With 34 people in his entourage, including two chauffeurs for the journey, Paycheck and his Worthington friends had a wonderful time in the Lone Star State. Eighty-degree temperatures and a lovely breeze the morning of the race likely beat the 50-degree autumn temps of home.

Handler Ashley Goettig, in her second year on the racing team, gave a post-race play-by-play.

“Paycheck started off slow from the start line,” Goettig admitted, “then he got to speed and ran over to Ruby’s side of the road. They were just about neck-in-neck at the finish line.”

Ruby, with the hometown advantage, echoed Paycheck’s KTD confidence, completing the race in 1 minute, 25 seconds. Paycheck crossed the finish line in 1 minute, 36 seconds (including his penalty).

“He did a good job,” said first-time handler Diane Remakel of Paycheck’s race. “He got a little scared at the end; he was panting a little. We got him some water, and he was fine. He was talking to us on the float as we rode in the parade.”

Who can’t blame the star of the show for needing a little refreshment after an arduous, multi-state race?

Paycheck took advantage of some R & R time upon his arrival in Cuero, allowing Ruby to serve as the lone turkey at five different Cuero schools the day before the big race. Ruby was accompanied by her handlers as well as the team of Worthington racers.

Paycheck also chose to sit out the Mayor’s Dinner, the tour of the Shiner, Texas brewery, and most other pre-race events where his presence wasn’t required. His handlers made his excuses.

Goettig, who enjoyed catching up with friends from last year’s Cuero Turkeyfest over her four-day visit, had a lot of fun visiting with the schoolchildren.

“The schools are fun to visit. It’s a great way to get the community ready for Turkeyfest,” Goettig said. “That’s one of many favorite parts of being here -- the kids get so excited.

“We’re excited to be here,” Goettig continued. “We have been welcomed with open arms. A lot of great memories and friendships have been formed. It will be sad to leave.”

Remakel, too, had a wonderful experience as part of the four-member turkey racing team.

“I’ve had a fabulous time. We’ve had so much fun,” Remakel said. “The people here are amazing. That’s what it’s all about, making friends and having lots of fun. The friends we’ve made here are for a lifetime.”

Though Paycheck has folded his wings and headed home, the fond memories he and his fellow Worthington ambassadors have made will live on. The fact that the Traveling Trophy of Tumultuous Triumph will call Worthington home for the next year will, of course, help keep the memories alive.

Ruby’s people, sadly, must be content with the Circulating Consolation Cup of Consummate Commiseration … until next year, at least.