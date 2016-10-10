Residents can preserve water, save money with free kits

WORTHINGTON -- To help preserve natural beauty -- and offer an easy way to keep money in residents’ pockets -- Minnesota Energy Resources is offering free water conservation kits to all current residential customers in Worthington.

“Conserving water is good for our environment, because it means we’re taking less water out of our prized rivers, lakes, and aquifers,” said Jeff Larson with Minnesota Energy Resources. “Whether you are an outdoorsman or just enjoy the beauty of Minnesota’s many bodies of water, installing a free water kit is a small, yet easy way you can help preserve Minnesota’s treasured water resources.”

Conserving water also lowers a homeowner’s heating and water bills. More than 30,000 Minnesota Energy Resources customers have already received kits, saving more than 1 billion gallons of water collectively. An infographic with more details on how much customers have already saved with these kits is available at http://minnesotaenergyresources.com/home/images/water_conservation_overview.jpg.

Two types of kits are available. Kit A includes two low-flow showerheads, two bathroom faucet aerators, and one kitchen faucet aerator. Kit B includes one of each.

In order to qualify for a free kit, a household must be owned by a Minnesota Energy Resources residential customer with an existing account and have a natural gas water heater. Households are also limited to one each of Kit A or two each of Kit B. Conservation kits are not available for newly constructed homes.

To order a free conservation kit, current Minnesota Energy Resources customers can simply complete an online form at http://minnesotaenergyresources.com/freekitor call 1-866-872-0052 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (have your account number ready).