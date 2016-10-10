RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Pickles, aka Beth Cedarholm of River Falls, Wis., makes her living as a professional clown, bringing laughter to birthday parties and corporate events.

But the creepy-clown phenomenon has hit her like a pie in the face. When the online onslaught of scary clown stories hit the region recently, the only actual victims were professional clowns like Cedarholm.

“We are taking a beating from this,” she said. “There are some very sad clowns out here.”

The barrage of chainsaw-wielding, knife-carrying, blood-covered clowns is a bogus craze, but it has real-life consequences for her. It has frightened the public and is scaring away her customers.

“I hope people realize,” Cedarholm sighed, “there are good clowns out there.”

Schools and police departments have been besieged by clown complaints but rarely uncover a clown actually harming anyone.

Except professional clowns.

Cedarholm has seen scary clowns creep into the public imagination for years. She points a finger at Stephen King, author of the 1986 novel “It,” in which Pennywise the Clown kills children. Other books and movies have heaped on the horror, at the expense of the real-life clowns.

But this year is different, Cedarholm said. The internet opened the door to hundreds of reports of menacing clowns. Sightings have been reported on Twitter in more than 12 states. Real-life clowns are pushing back, with demonstrations such as a “Clown Lives Matter” protest march set for Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.

The scary-clown fad has real-life clowns scratching their wig-covered heads.

“A professional clown would never want to scare a child,” Cedarholm said.

“It cracks me up when these thugs and impostors think that putting greasepaint on their faces makes them clowns. If I put on a hat and carry a hose, it wouldn’t make me a firefighter.”

Clowns feel blindsided.

“How will we be able to make a living?” said Tricia Manuel, founder of Mooseburger Clown Arts Camp in Buffalo.

She runs the nation’s largest clown school and has had to alter the curriculum. She now teaches would-be clowns how to deal with hostility.

“When people hate us and are verbally abusive, the clowns are discouraged. Really, they are heartbroken,” Manuel said.

“I’d say 95 percent of people treat us like rock stars, but there is this minority that is so vocal.”

Even the veteran clowns are adapting. At a recent clown convention, she said, “Some clowns were talking about just wearing a nose, without makeup,” Manuel said.

Cedarholm said she worries about scaring people on the way to her jobs.

“I have four clown events this month, and I certainly hope they do not look at me and call the police,” Cedarholm said. “Nothing is sacred anymore.”